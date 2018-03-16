RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
What’s Going On? Selena Gomez Takes BIBLE To Ritzy Dinner At Nobu
Is Selena Gomez okay? This Thursday, the actress was spotted heading to Nobu for a fancy dinner with a female pal – and she was carrying her bible! She was also pictured helping out a homeless man who came up to her inside her car. The star has been acting strangely ever since her Instagram meltdown and now, fans are staring to worry. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Selena Gomez, 25, has been worrying fans with her bizarre behavior as of late — and this Thursday, the star was acting even stranger!
During a day outing, the star debuted a new short hairdo and relaxed style. She was also pictured holding her bible while accompanying her gal pal to an intimate dinner at Nobu.
On their way there, Gomez was approached by a struggling homeless man, and the star didn’t hesitate before handing him cash!
Gomez’s wacky outing comes days after she reportedly broke up with on-again-off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.
A source told Radar that the “sorry” singer was “smothering” the actress following her kidney transplant, and she became overwhelmed! The two also had issues with Gomez’s mother, who completely disapproves of Bieber, 24.
She’s also been leading a secluded lifestyle after her Instagram meltdown, in which she unfollowed most of her acquaintances and close friends!
Sources say she’s been focused on bettering her life and health after her recent stint in rehab — but fans worry she may be acting more bizarre than ever!
What do you think is really going on with Selena Gomez?
