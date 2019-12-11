Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shocking Photos Of ‘RHOC’ Star Alexis Bellino Getting Plastic Surgery After Brutal Black Eye She was forced to deny rumors that her boyfriend beat her up!

Ouch!

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino had a brutal black eye after a freak accident, and RadarOnline.com has the shocking photos of her plastic surgery to fix her scars.

Alexis, 42, stunned her fans when she posted a photo of a nasty shiner over her left eye.

“My first black eye ever…. and I wish I had a better story for it but I gave it to myself by tripping up the stairs and the hair dryer flying back and hitting me in just the right spot to cause a gash,” the reality star posted on her Instagram page.

Fans were suspicious when she failed to post photos of her boyfriend, Drew Bohn, after she had the black eye, and she was forced to defend him against rumors that he caused the bruising.

“Everybody thinks that I got beat up and I did this to myself. 100 percent Alexis-made – like American-made,” the mother-of-three explained.

Radar has obtained the shocking photos from her emergency plastic surgery performed shortly after she tripped on the stairs and wacked herself in the face with the hair dryer, causing the brutal black eye.

Alexis was treated by Dr. Michael Obeng, who not only treated the bruising above her eye but also treated an old scar on her leg.

Dr. Obeng used a CO2 laser surfacing technique to diminish the bruising and cut above her eye.

Alexis is no stranger to plastic surgery – she had a nose job in 2011.

“Most people don’t even know I had a nose job,” she told the OC Register after the surgery. “They notice something [new] about me. It’s perked up my face.”

While visiting Dr. Obeng, the ex-RHOC star also had him work on a painful looking scar on her leg.

“We were all in Mammoth and Drew’s son started crying so I ran over and picked him up and then slipped,” Alexis said about her leg injury.

“To protect him I turned real quick so I’d fall on my hip and take the fall for us both. It was a gnarly gash but all five kids ran to the rescue and helped me.”

Scroll through the gallery for the shocking photos of Alexis’ plastic surgery makeover after her brutal black eye and leg injury.