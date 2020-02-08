Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bombshell Messages! Jon Peters Texted Pamela Anderson To Tell Her Their Marriage Was Over ‘I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair!’

So cruel!

Jon Peters texted Pamela Anderson to tell her that their 12-day marriage was over, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the bombshell messages.

The couple’s short-lived marriage abruptly ended when the movie producer called it quits, and an insider revealed that their whirlwind romance sparked after four hours together, after not seeing each other for years!

“It was always a slightly bizarre relationship. They have been close for decades, but she only spoke by text, never on the phone,” the source snitched to Radar about the Playboy beauty and Peters.

According to the insider, Jon “hadn’t seen her for months before, then she showed up and four hours later they were married!”

The heartbreaking text messages Peters sent to Anderson showed a kindness despite his intentions to end their union.

They tied the knot on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, but 11 days later he called it off.

The text obtained exclusively by Radar described their “beautiful, amazing love fest” but said “this whole marriage thing … has scared me.”

Peters then wrote: “It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair.

“Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada.

“We did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

Anderson sent him a simple message back. “I forgive you,” she wrote with a kissy face emoji.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exclusive text messages Jon Peters sent when he ended his marriage to Pamela Anderson.