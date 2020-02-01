Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split After Just 12 Days Of Marriage 'He called it quits,' Radar source exclusively reveals.

Pamela Anderson and movie producer Jon Peters have ended their marriage just 12 days after their shocking January 20 wedding, she announced in a statement.

But according to a Radar source, “Jon was the one who called it quits. They actually never got a marriage license.”

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, the sex symbol and former ‘Baywatch’ actress, 52, said in a statement: “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Jon, 74, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Pamela and the Jon stunned fans by saying their “I do’s” in a secret marriage ceremony in Malibu.

It happened 30 years after the two first dated back in the 1980s!

The wedding included various members of their family including her sons with rocker ex-husband Tommy Lee, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, along with Jon’s daughters and his ex-wife.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Brandon told Fox News in an interview.

It was Pam’s marriage, as she was previously tied the knot with Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon twice.

The actress also romanced French soccer player Adil Rami and raised eyebrows with her friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

After Pamela’s wedding to Jon, he seemed very much in love, telling THR, “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much.”

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

“She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” the “A Star is Born” producer said.

He gushed to THR in 2017 about first meeting Pamela at the Playboy Mansion, “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star. We ended up living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.’ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

Pamela said in a poem that Jon had “been there all along. Never failed me. I’m ready now and he’s ready too.”

But apparently that was premature, as they have quickly broken up.