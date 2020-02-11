Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Confirms Ex O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby’s Father See the photos from her lavish baby shower!

Khloé Kardashian best friend Malika Haqq finally confirmed her baby daddy’s identity! When celebrating her pregnancy at a lavish baby shower, the star, 36, posed with rapper ex O.T. Genasis.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said.

Friends shared snaps of the two together at the baby bash, and Genasis, 32, even confirmed the news on his Instagram by sharing a photo of himself inside the party photo booth. The words “Malika’s having a baby!” were written on the photo.

“My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!” the “CoCo” rapper captioned the shot.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Haqq called it quits with Genasis months before announcing her pregnancy in September 2019. After that, she proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram and spoke openly of her eagerness to be a mother, but she never said a peep about her baby daddy.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Haqq said she would “absolutely” address the identity of her baby’s father eventually. “My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date,” she explained.

While many fans assumed the pair’s split was nasty and they were not on good terms, recent photos from Haqq’s baby shower suggest otherwise. In a snap of her with Genasis, the pregnant star is seen making a silly face while embracing him and cradling her belly.