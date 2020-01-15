Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, just broke the internet by posing naked at eight months pregnant!

The star — who often appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous BFF — shared the gorgeous nude photo by photographer Roxy Rodriguez on her Instagram on Wednesday, January 15.

“We’re tiny but mighty #8months” she wrote in the caption.

Fans and celebrity pals immediately took to the comments section to gush about the expectant momma, 36.

“Oh myyyyy 😍🥰 what an angel,” model friend Natalie Halcro commented.

“Simply INLOVE,” her sister, Khadijah Haqq wrote.

“Gorgeous,” Kardashian-Jenner friend Larsa Pippen added.

“Soook Damn cute!!!!!” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak–Biermann echoed.

Singer Christina Milian left Malika a series of heart-eye emojis.

Many other stars chimed in with sweet comments on the post, but none came from Malika’s baby daddy, ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

RadarOnline.com readers know the two called it quits in June 2019 after dating on and off for two years. The rapper, 32, has not spoken publicly of his baby news, but Us Weekly confirmed he is the father. This will be the pair’s first child.

Malika announced the news of her pregnancy on September 27, 2019, and revealed she’s due in March 2020.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” she captioned an Instagram photo showing her holding a positive pregnancy test. “2020 baby!”

She has since shared various baby bump photos on her feed, showing fans that she’s been staying active and glam throughout her first pregnancy.

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more,” she wrote on a post from September 2019 alongside a photo of her twin sister holding her hand over her bump.

In November 2019, Malika joked she was a “Moody Mama” on a sultry post in which she rocked a black crop top and low-cut jeans, showing off her growing belly.

Khloé, 35, meanwhile, has remained supportive of her friend. After news of Malika’s pregnancy broke, the Revenge Body star shared an Instagram post of them together, writing: “My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!” she wrote.