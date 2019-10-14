Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

O.T. Genasis isn’t only in love with the coco! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Malika Haqq’s baby daddy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol before Khloe Kardashian’s best friend announced the pregnancy news.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, was arrested on January 4, 2017 for “unlawfully driving a vehicle while being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” having 0.08 percent or more of alcohol in his blood and reckless driving.

The first two charges were dismissed on April 28, 2017.

For the third count, he pled no contest. He was placed on summary probation for a period of 36 months. He was ordered to enroll in a 3-month first-offender alcohol program. The rapper was also ordered to pay $1,332 in restitution, and other fines and fees.

But the legal trouble didn’t start in 2017. The “Cut It” rapper was arrested back in March 2010 for two theft counts, Radar can reveal.

According to an online docket for Torrance Courthouse, he was sentenced to 15 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 36 months of summary probation.

As Radar reported, O.T. Genasis was also arrested on July 16, 2016 for possession of a loaded firearm. He was detained while going through the federal passenger screening station before a flight to Atlanta.

“TSA agent observed a bag go through x-ray screening at lane #7 and observed an outline of what appeared to be a gun,” the report read. “TSA agent immediately notified the TSA supervisor. TSA supervisor then notified LAXPD.”

A black steel handgun was found in the main compartment.

“The magazine was loaded with 7, 45 caliber rounds,” the report read. “There were no rounds in the chamber.”

The 32-year-old admitted there was a gun in his bag and that he packed the luggage himself.

“Officer then asked Flores if he had a concealed carry weapon permit and if the firearm was registered,” the report continued. “Flores said, ‘I don’t have a license, and someone gave me the gun. I was at the range and put the firearm in my bag and I forgot that I had it in there.”

The firearm was ran through LAXPD dispatch and was returned as not registered.

O.T. Genasis explained that he “purchased the firearm from a friend of a friend.” When asked if he knew the person, he responded, ‘I don’t know him, I just told a friend I wanted a gun, and he told me about this guy.’”

When asked again if the firearm was registered, he responded, ‘I just bought it off the street, I’m a rapper, you know, I just wanted a gun to shoot at the gun range.’”

O.T. Genasis was held on $35,000 bond. He was on probation for the theft at the time of the arrest.

On September 14, 2016, he was sentenced to two days in Los Angeles County Jail and three years probation.

Haqq, 36, revealed she is expecting her first child on Friday, September 27. Although she wasn’t ready to disclose the identity of her father, Us Weekly reported the baby daddy is O.T. Genasis.

The parents-to-be dated on-and-off for two years. They ended their relationship in June 2019.

The “CoCo” rapper appeared on the Sunday, October 6 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to help celebrate Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah’s birthday.

It is unclear if he will be involved in their child’s life, as he hasn’t been spotted with Haqq in recent months.