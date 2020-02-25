Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOA’ Relationship Drama: Cynthia Bailey & Fiancé Mike Hill Already In Counseling! She confesses to troubled engagement before the wedding.

Trouble walking down the aisle?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey made the bombshell confession that she is already in counseling with her fiancé, Mike Hill, before the wedding.

The gorgeous 53-year-old Bravolebrity has set a wedding date of October 10, 2020 but she and Mike are hardly going through pre-wedding bliss.

Glamorous Cynthia appeared on FM100 Michelle Lewis’ radio show for a video interview where she dished about her “pre-marriage counseling.”

Confirming that she was ready to tie the knot with the FoxSports television host, Cynthia opened up to Michelle about why they decided to find a therapist to learn how to “argue.”

“That’s real. If you are in a relationship whether you get married or not, you know you’re going to argue. You argue with your mom. Arguments are going to happen,” the RHOA star explained.

“I’m only as good as my last serious relationship. We argue very differently. I’m not going to say I always play fair,” she confessed.

“With that said, Mike has his way and his issues, and we have to figure out ok, how do we communicate effectively and have a somewhat positive argument if we need to? And not go to bed mad at each other.”

Cynthia, who was previously married to Peter Thomas, said that she wasn’t taking any chances this time around. Michelle asked her if she had already been to counseling and she said yes.

“We did. We started and we definitely will be doing more pre-marriage counseling.”

