Cynthia Slams Kenya After She Nearly Ruined Fiance's Proposal Amid Moore's Divorce See what happens in a sneak peek of the 'RHOA' stars confrontation!

Cynthia Bailey confronted Kenya Moore on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Moore nearly ruined Mike Hill’s surprise proposal to Bailey.

In the Bravo episode set to air tonight, fans will see how Moore, who is in a divorce drama of her own with husband Marc Daly, was getting in the way of her co-star’s big moment.

On last week’s episode, viewers saw Mike getting down on one knee to propose to Cynthia, 52, in front of her friends and family during her wine business event.

Mike asked Cynthia, “Will you marry me?” She said yes!

But before that, Kenya had pointed out that Mike’s family was there, telling Cynthia, “I feel like he might propose tonight. My stomach has butterflies.”

The upcoming episode will show how Cynthia later slammed Kenya over the incident.

Cynthia said to Kenya, “I had a conversation with Mike, because it bothered him. If you knew he was trying to surprise me, why bring that up to me?”

Kenya responded, “I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions on things… and it’s always right.”

But Kandi Burruss told Kenya, “It wasn’t a premonition though.” Kandi told Cynthia, “‘She and I already had a little argument about the situation. Basically, that night, Kenya texted me, and I was just letting her know that she needed to hurry cause I think he’s about to pop the question. So, when she came in….”‘

Cynthia interrupted, noting, “And I responded by saying, ‘I think so, too.’ So, all I said was when I walked in, I was like, ‘I’m excited, I think he’s gonna propose tonight.'”

Kenya said, “You’re making it seem like I somehow ruined her proposal or anything like that. “First of all, just let me say this. I am f***ing happy for you, and don’t ever sit here and try to question why I said this… because b***h right there, I ride for her hard.”

Then another co-star, Porsha Williams, said during a confessional, “If that were my friend that would really make me wonder, ‘Are you really my friend?’ Who would steal someone’s happiness like that? That’s just weird to me.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kenya is having relationship troubles of her own. Her nasty divorce drama with Marc was exposed on the last RHOA episode airing on Dec. 22.

“You know, Marc didn’t want a prenup. We don’t have one. Like, he wouldn’t even have the conversation,” Kenya admitted on camera. The reality star, 48, and her husband of two years, 49, discussed their relationship woes on TV.

Kenya explained to her co-stars Kandi and Cynthia that he was always against signing a prenup.

Marc claimed on the Bravo show that he’d helped fix Kenya’s failing business.

He contended that her Kenya Moore Hair Care was “a little messy” when they first met. “I helped you fix it,” he said to her. “That’s what we do!”

According to a Radar source, “Marc told the whole truth. He was very involved in helping Kenya straighten out her business.” The insider continued, “He didn’t want to be tied to her. That’s why he didn’t want to get married on paper. She wanted a prenup and he did not.”

As Radar exclusively revealed, Marc and Kenya had a blowout fight that was caught on camera just days before announcing their divorce.

As for Cynthia, she’s said her wedding to fiance Mike will be filmed for RHOA. A source previously told Radar that Cynthia is getting married in a desperate attempt to save her TV job!

The former model is ready to walk down the aisle again after her marriage to first husband Peter Thomas failed.