To Stay Or To Leave? Nene Leakes ‘Very Undecided’ About ‘RHOA’ Return Amid Drama ’I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking,’ star says.

Roughly one month after Wendy Williams dropped the bombshell news that Nene Leakes was ready to ditch the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star, 52, is addressing the rumor.

On the February 19 episode of The Talk, the RHOA star, admitted she is “very undecided” about whether or not she wants to return to the Bravo series.

“I will tell you that, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show,” Leakes explained. “But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking and being very malicious.”

After receiving some moral support from Sharon Osbourne, who claimed there is “no show,” without her, the comedienne explained that she and her producers “get together and talk about what’s best for” her after every season.

“So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me, I don’t know,” she said. Leakes said she is “very undecided” right now, but plans on watching the rest of the season to see what her longtime rival Kenya Moore has to say about her.

“I mean, the show is still going on,” she continued. “And I have to finish watching the last episodes to make sure that nasty girl is staying in her place and not saying things that she shouldn’t be saying.”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the reality diva has been having issues with production and the final edits of the show for quite some time.

“NeNe feels like she is being used for ratings,” an insider dished to Radar earlier this month. “She is very upset about her edits so far this season. She feels like her editing versus Kenya is unfair.”

Radar also learned Leakes was “tired” of Andy Cohen as he had “everyone else on Watch What Happens Live except her. And he picked on her dress.”

Despite her concerns, Leakes may be reluctant to leave the Bravo show, as it would mean losing lose her $2.85 million salary, a source told Radar exclusively. Plus, the network is desperate for her to stay. The network does not want to let her go because it is her drama that everyone tunes in for,” another source added.

As readers know, Williams, 55, announced on her show that Leakes would be quitting RHOA. The bombshell claim came after she received a text message from the Bravo star.

Following the shocking news, Leakes responded on her Instagram post with a caption that read “WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH.” She YouTube to say that she was just sending a text when Williams “went out on the couch and started talking.”

“I think that anybody should be able to vent to a friend without a friend totally outing them or saying what they said to anyone. I just … it was not a cool thing,” Leakes said, adding that she and Williams have since talked things out.