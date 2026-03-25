'Trump Faked Assassination Attempt!': Ex-WWE icon and Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura Reveals Wild Theory Behind Don's Near-Fatal Shooting

Trump, who was on his presidential campaign trail at the time in Butler, Pennsylvania, suffered a minor ear injury from the failed attempt to take his life.

But according to Ventura, Trump faked the shooting in order to portray himself as a hero.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's Uncensored YouTube show, Venture claimed Trump may have used an old wrestling tactic to create the wound.

And when Morgan noted how Trump got back up after being shot and uttered the catchphrase, "Fight, fight, fight", Ventura replied: "Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?"