'Trump Faked Assassination Attempt!': Ex-WWE icon and Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura Reveals Wild Theory Behind Don's Near-Fatal Shooting
March 25 2026, Updated 9:31 a.m. ET
WWE icon and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura has shared a wild theory regarding Donald Trump's assassination attempt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 74-year-old believes the president may have faked his injuries sustained in the shooting, which took place in the summer of 2024 and claimed the life of a spectator.
Wild Conspiracy Theory
Trump, who was on his presidential campaign trail at the time in Butler, Pennsylvania, suffered a minor ear injury from the failed attempt to take his life.
But according to Ventura, Trump faked the shooting in order to portray himself as a hero.
Appearing on Piers Morgan's Uncensored YouTube show, Venture claimed Trump may have used an old wrestling tactic to create the wound.
And when Morgan noted how Trump got back up after being shot and uttered the catchphrase, "Fight, fight, fight", Ventura replied: "Oh yeah, right, right, right. You ever hear of a blade job?"
Using Classic Wrestling Tactic
In wrestling terminology, "blading" or a "blade job" is when a wrestler intentionally cuts themselves open to bleed and provide "color" (blood) to a match.
A stunned Morgan replied: "A blade job? What, you think it was fake?"
Ventura continued: "I don't know, where's his scar today?" — referring to the absence of a scar or any visible damage to Trump's right ear.
Morgan noted that someone behind Trump died to which the former governor said: "Come on, Piers, you're gonna tell me this guy (Trump) is a hero?"
When Brit Morgan, 60, said he did think Trump was heroic, Ventura replied: "Well, then he accomplished what he wanted out of you guys."
Questioning Trump's WWE Honor
In the same interview, Ventura bemoaned Trump's spot in the WWE Hall of Fame — claiming that the President "never earned it" and accused him of helping to cover up a sexual harassment and assault allegation against former company boss Vince McMahon.
"When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him," he said. "I was the former governor of Minnesota. I'm the only real former wrestler.
"I don't include him. He's only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon, sexual stuff."
Ventura is referring to a complaint filed against McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. This led to McMahon leaving his role with the company.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump, 79, has been spreading is own wild theory about himself — that he looks like Elvis Presley.
The bizarre comments have resurfaced following the president's tour of the King of Rock and Roll's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.
Back in February 2024, Trump took to his personal Instagram to drop a side-by-side photo of the iconic singer.
"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," the 79-year-old wrote at the time. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"
Critics were quick to respond to Trump's question, as one person simply responded, "lunatic."