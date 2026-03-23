Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Elvis Exposed —As Prez Claims He's the Spitting Image of the King of Rock and Roll

Back in February 2024, Trump took to his personal Instagram to drop a side-by-side photo of the iconic singer.

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," the 79-year-old wrote at the time. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

Critics were quick to respond to Trump's question, as one person simply responded, "lunatic."

Another added, "Oh please! What a stretch!" while a third user quipped, "His motto should be make delusions great again."

This isn't a new comparison for Trump, who has done his best to convince his followers he looks just like the Burning Love hitmaker.