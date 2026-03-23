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Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Elvis Exposed —As Prez Claims He's the Spitting Image of the King of Rock and Roll

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's odd obsession with Elvis Presley has once again resurfaced.

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March 23 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has never lacked confidence, and he has proven it once again by claiming he looks just like Elvis Presley, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bizarre comments have resurfaced following the president's tour of the King of Rock and Roll's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

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'Elvis and I Look Alike'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's love and obsession with Elvis has resurfaced following his visit to Graceland.

Back in February 2024, Trump took to his personal Instagram to drop a side-by-side photo of the iconic singer.

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," the 79-year-old wrote at the time. "Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

Critics were quick to respond to Trump's question, as one person simply responded, "lunatic."

Another added, "Oh please! What a stretch!" while a third user quipped, "His motto should be make delusions great again."

This isn't a new comparison for Trump, who has done his best to convince his followers he looks just like the Burning Love hitmaker.

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Trump Claims He 'Looked Like Elvis' Growing Up During 2018 Rally

In 2018, during a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, Trump boasted, "I shouldn’t say this, you'll say I'm very conceited, because I'm not, but other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis.

"Can you believe it?" he added. "I always considered that a great compliment. We love Elvis, don’t we?”

Trump's apparent obsession with Elvis ramped up on Monday, March 23, when he visited the legendary performer's estate and found himself sitting in the "Jungle Room," where he learned of Elvis' martial arts skills.

"Was he really good?” Trump asked, before dropping, “Could I have taken him in a fight?"

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Trump Visits Graceland and Signs Guitar

Photo of Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has claimed he was told he looked just like the iconic singer when he was younger.

Elsewhere in his tour, Trump signed a replica of a guitar Elvis had used while performing, drooled over the late star's gold-plated phone near his bed, and even revealed his favorite song of his is Hurt.

"He’s got so many, there’s very few I don’t like,” the former reality star, who became the second sitting president to visit Graceland after George W. Bush in 2018, explained. "He did nothing bad."

Trump later added, "I'm a big fan of Elvis. Who isn’t?"

In 2018, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis, before making it about himself by declaring his Mar-a-Lago estate could one day be as big a tourist destination as Graceland.

“It’s something I could never say,” he said at the time. "That’s a special place, too."

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Elvis Presley's Impact Continues

Photo of Graceland
Source: MEGA

Trump visited Graceland on March 23, becoming only the second sitting president to do so.

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Even nearly 50 years after his death, Elvis has remained at the forefront of mainstream, with an Oscar-nominated 2022 biopic movie, starring Austin Butler as Elvis, and directed by Baz Luhrmann, becoming a huge success. Luhrmann also released his project, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, earlier this year.

However, he found himself in hot water over the documentary, with some claiming the director glossed over some of Elvis' most controversial aspects of his life and career.

The controversy centers on how the project framed Elvis' relationship with politics and his personal conduct during his career.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president signed a replica guitar used by Elvis while on his tour.

One critic at the time stated: "... By leaning so heavily on the idea that Elvis 'couldn't say anything,' the film effectively nudges viewers away from confronting the bigger issue – which is why one of the most famous entertainers in the world ultimately decided not to speak publicly at all."

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