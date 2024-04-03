Ronda Rousey 'Not Surprised' by Allegations Against WWE Founder Vince McMahon: 'There's Definitely a Lot More Skeletons in That Closet'
Professional wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey admitted she was “not surprised” by the disturbing sexual assault allegations against WWE founder Vince McMahon, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after a former WWE employee sued McMahon for sexual abuse and sexual trafficking earlier this year, Rousey spoke out about the allegations during a bombshell interview with NewsNation on Tuesday.
According to Rousey, it was “not surprising” that McMahon was sued for sexual abuse and sexual trafficking back in January.
She also speculated that “nobody else” spoke out about the alleged incidents regarding McMahon and the WWE because of the likelihood of “negative repercussions.”
“Well, it's not surprising, and I can tell you the reason why nobody else is speaking out is because they know that there will be negative repercussions if they say anything about the company that the company doesn't like,” Rousey told guest host Brian Entin during Tuesday’s episode of Banfield.
“And so everybody's being held hostage by their careers, but since I don't plan on going back there unless they make some very major changes, I feel free to say whatever I want to say,” she continued. “I've always felt that way.”
“I don't really care if they have me back or not because I can wrestle wherever I want to wrestle, and the truth should be told.”
Meanwhile, Rousey also discussed the “company culture” at WWE.
Rousey said she was never victimized by McMahon, but recalled an alleged incident involving her and WWE wrestler Drew Gulak inside one of the company’s offices.
According to Rousey, she was waiting to speak with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque – also known as Triple H – when Gulak walked over and allegedly grabbed the string of her sweatpants.
“If this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what's happening to these other girls when it's not in a hallway or something like that?” Rousey speculated.
“I went and confronted him later and I was like: If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything like this to me ever again, we're going have a problem,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rousey’s interview with Brian Entin was not the first time the retired UFC star discussed the disturbing allegations against McMahon.
Rousey also discussed the accusations in her new book, Our Fight: A Memoir, published Tuesday.
She admitted that it was “hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends” and when the “actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins.”
Rousey acknowledged that “that blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, former WWE employee Janel Grant sued McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.
Grant alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted her while he was still serving as CEO of the popular wrestling entertainment company. She also alleged that she was sexually trafficked to other men by McMahon “as a pawn to secure talent deals.”
McMahon resigned from WWE's parent company after Grant’s 67-page complaint was filed. A federal investigation was allegedly launched into McMahon over Grant’s shocking and disturbing allegations.
“There's definitely a lot more skeletons in that closet,” Rousey told Entin on Tuesday, “but I don't know if we're going to hear about anymore.”