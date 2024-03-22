'Nothing But Disgust': Ex-WWE Star Ronda Rousey Trashes 'Slimeball' Vince McMahon After Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations
Ex-WWE star Ronda Rousey trashed Vince McMahon after several disturbing sexual assault and sexual trafficking allegations were made against the former CEO, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after ex-WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sexual abuse and sexual trafficking in a bombshell lawsuit filed in January, Rousey spoke out against her embattled former boss.
According to Rousey, McMahon was “evil,” “unethical,” and a “slimeball” during her full-time tenure with the company from 2017 to 2023.
She also compared McMahon to “Emperor Palpatine” – the overarching antagonist of the Star Wars franchise.
"It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins,” Rousey charged in her upcoming memoir, Our Fight.
“That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe,” she added.
Meanwhile, the retired UFC star also threw shade at the WWE and McMahon over the company’s newly inked PPV deal with Saudi Arabia.
"PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia,” she wrote in Our Fight, “a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I'm certain Vince McMahon wishes he could."
The retired WWE and UFC champion concluded one portion of her upcoming memoir by further trashing the “sexist” and “patriarchal culture” created by McMahon at WWE.
"Presented this information as a person outside of the wrestling world you might draw the conclusion that there is a troubling foundational sexist, patriarchal culture within the WWE,” Rousey wrote. “You would be right.”
“I have nothing but respect for the female wrestlers who paved the way for women wrestlers today,” she continued. “And nothing but disgust for the amount of sexist, degrading b------- they were put through."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rousey’s scathing remarks against McMahon and the WWE came just weeks after a former WWE employee sued McMahon for sexual assault and sexual trafficking in a bombshell lawsuit filed earlier this year.
Former WWE employee Janel Grant sued McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis in Connecticut back in January. A federal investigation has since been launched into McMahon over Grant’s allegations.
Grant alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted her when he was still serving as CEO of the popular entertainment company. She also alleged that she was sexually trafficked to other men by McMahon “as a pawn to secure talent deals.”
The lawsuit alleged that McMahon “repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people.”
Then, during one purported incident in May 2020, McMahon allegedly “defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome” and “commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend” while McMahon “went to the bathroom to shower off.”
Although McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings – WWE's parent company – after Grant’s 67-page complaint was filed in January, Rousey suspected that McMahon “was still running things” via WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard.
“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business,” Rousey charged in January. “Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”