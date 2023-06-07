WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik Dead at 81
WWE legend The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Iranian-American pro wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away on Wednesday morning.
Although his cause of death has not yet been revealed, the WWE Hall of Famer’s family released a statement on Twitter confirming his passing.
"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” The Iron Sheik’s family wrote.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik,” they continued, “but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."
"Beyond the wrestling persona that the world knew so well, The Iron Sheik was a devoted family man."
The Iron Sheik leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Caryl, as well as three children and five grandchildren.
According to the Sun, The Iron Sheik was born in Damghan, Iran in 1942.
He became a WWE Champion in 1983 after defeating Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day – making The Iron Sheik the only Iranian champion in WWE history to have won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship.
The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 after competing in the pro wrestling league for much of the 1980s and early 1990s.
Shortly after the former pro wrestler’s passing was announced on Wednesday morning, a flood of fans and fellow WWE stars paid tribute to The Iron Sheik.
"So sorry to hear about the death of the Iron Sheik, one of the most memorable wrestlers of the last 50 years,” wrote sports journalist Dave Melzter.
“RIP The Iron Sheik,” tweeted former WWE star Lance Storm. “Respect the legend, always."
"RIP,” former pro wrestler Kevin Thomas added. “Thanks for the memories and laughs."