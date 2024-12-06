Grief-Torn Willie Nelson, 91, 'On Verge of Death' As His Old Music Outlaw Pals Have All 'Fallen Like Leaves Around Him'

Living country legend Willie Nelson's musical outlaw pals have mostly fallen like leaves from a tree – and loved ones fear he'll soon be riding off into the sunset himself.

The 91-year- old red headed stranger was so despondent over the September death of best buddy Kris Kristofferson, 88, that he waited nearly two months to speak about it and then let loose a torrent of hurt over the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I hated to lose him", he said. "That was a sad time. Kris was a great friend of mine. And, you know, we just kind of had a lot of fun together and made a lot of music together."