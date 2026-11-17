At one point in the conversation, Sunny Hostin noted that the alleged spy is believed to be in Beijing. This prompted Goldberg to question how that's possible if her status is up in the air.

“You think she’s a spy and you knew a year ago, why is she able to come back and forth?” she asked.

Goldberg went on to detail her own experience getting questioned by officials while traveling.

“My name was on the list, years ago, and they were, like, questioning me about stuff,” she remembered. “I was like, what?"

"I mean, if they questioned me, why aren’t they questioning who’s coming back and forth and you suspect they’re (an alleged) spy?” she wondered.