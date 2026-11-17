Whoopi Goldberg Admits to Being Investigated Before a Flight as Her 'Name Was on' a List — 'They Questioned Me'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 8:05 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg recalled running into some unexpected trouble at the airport back in the day, RadarOnline.com can report.
The topic came up during an episode of The View on Monday, November 16, when she and her co-hosts were having a discussion about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigning after having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Whoopi Goldberg Was 'on the List'
At one point in the conversation, Sunny Hostin noted that the alleged spy is believed to be in Beijing. This prompted Goldberg to question how that's possible if her status is up in the air.
“You think she’s a spy and you knew a year ago, why is she able to come back and forth?” she asked.
Goldberg went on to detail her own experience getting questioned by officials while traveling.
“My name was on the list, years ago, and they were, like, questioning me about stuff,” she remembered. “I was like, what?"
"I mean, if they questioned me, why aren’t they questioning who’s coming back and forth and you suspect they’re (an alleged) spy?” she wondered.
Whoopi Goldberg Blames Spelling Mistake for Airport Drama
The show cut to a commercial break, and when it returned, Goldberg clarified her remarks.
“Before y’all go looking to see what list I was on, it was a zillion years ago, and they misspelled my name,” she revealed. “Because my name is my real name, and they misspelled it and went, ‘What is this?’"
"I was like, ‘I don’t know, I don’t want to be on this plane anyway!’” the Oscar-winner quipped.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Flight Was 'Fine'
According to Goldberg, she wanted to clear things up to avoid any further speculation about the ordeal.
“I flew and it was fine," she confirmed. “You say something and they’ll dig and they want to show how you were lying about it. It happened, and we got over it.”
Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Was 'Kicked Out' of Democratic Party
This isn't the only moment from her past that Goldberg has reflected on in recent weeks.
On an episode of The View on Tuesday, November 3, she also recalled getting "kicked out" of the Democratic Party. Her comments arrived amid a discussion about Haley Stevens’ defection from the Democratic Party just before the midterm elections.
“I’ve been kicked out of the Democratic Party, too,” she shared. “I was kicked out 22 years ago. I mean, listen, it doesn’t stop me from doing what I need to do."