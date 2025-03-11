'Wholesome and Geeky' Star of 'Harry Potter' Shocks Fans By Announcing She's Launching OnlyFans Page — After 'Orgy Queens' Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips Made MILLIONS From Sex Stunts on Site
Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has shocked her followers by revealing she's joined OnlyFans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who played Ron Weasley's love interest in the wizard franchise, claims she's signed up to the subscription website – traditionally associated with X-rated material and more recently Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips' sex stunts – but only to rake in cash from her long hair.
The comedian says she hopes to attract fans with hair fetishes.
On the site, Cave, 37, wrote: "Former Harry Potter actress, writer, doodler and now OnlyFans Long Hair Specialist.
"I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical."
She continued: "Owl drop near daily. Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content."
But Cave teased: "Might be in my underwear."
The actress went on: "Will respond to DM's. Let's get to know each other! If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you.
"If you want something specific, you can message me and I will be happy to see what we can do. LOVE JESSIE XXX”"
Cave later shared her OnlyFans announcement on her Instagram page, and spoke about her decision alongside long-time partner, comedian Alfie Brown, on their podcast.
While noting she wasn't posting anything sexually explicit, Cave claimed her target audience was those who had a "fetish" or "interest" in long hair – having been inspired by British singer Lily Allen, who has previously admitted to earning more money selling photos of her feet than her music.
She added she decided to turn to OnlyFans to help finance her writing, and decided to focus on hair after receiving positive comments on her Instagram.
"It's never kind of dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in in the hair thing, and I just thought, f--- it, I'm gonna do something that is very niche," she told Brown.
"I know it's niche, but it's been really cool to do. It's been quite liberating."
"I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me, because I have been this very kind of straight, prim actress for a lot of my career," she added. "And this is very much a way of me saying, 'Okay, I'm doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky, and why not?'"
Her husband shared his reservations, saying he was playing "devil’s advocate" during the discussion.
Brown asked: "Are you prepared for the idea that people may find this quite an extraordinary thing to be doing?"
Cave responded: “I don’t mind it. I've reached the point now where I've done the same things for a few years with writing and acting and comedy, I've had largely negative experiences in all three fields, with glimmers of lovely people and good work.
"But I am at a crossroads, and I want something to change and I want something to change with my career and I want to do things that I enjoy and that are fun and are not serious."