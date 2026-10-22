Who Is 'Tan Mom'? Everything to Know About Patricia Krentcil as She Claims She Was Nearly Arrested by ICE Over Her Skin Color

Patricia Krentcil, better known as “Tan Mom,” is back in the spotlight after claiming she was nearly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents because they questioned whether she was an American citizen.

Krentcil recounted the alleged encounter during a recent episode of her Light Tan Up podcast, which she co-hosts with Adam Barta and which featured actor Tom Arnold.

According to Krentcil, she was leaving a restaurant with a friend when ICE agents stopped her and questioned her citizenship.

She said she told the agents she was an American and believed the situation came close to ending with her in handcuffs. Krentcil was not detained.

Neither ICE nor federal immigration authorities have publicly confirmed her account, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged encounter have not been independently verified.