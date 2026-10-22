Who Is 'Tan Mom'? Everything to Know About Patricia Krentcil as She Claims She Was Nearly Arrested by ICE Over Her Skin Color
Oct. 22 2026, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET
Patricia Krentcil, better known as “Tan Mom,” is back in the spotlight after claiming she was nearly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents because they questioned whether she was an American citizen.
Krentcil recounted the alleged encounter during a recent episode of her Light Tan Up podcast, which she co-hosts with Adam Barta and which featured actor Tom Arnold.
According to Krentcil, she was leaving a restaurant with a friend when ICE agents stopped her and questioned her citizenship.
She said she told the agents she was an American and believed the situation came close to ending with her in handcuffs. Krentcil was not detained.
Neither ICE nor federal immigration authorities have publicly confirmed her account, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged encounter have not been independently verified.
Krentcil Says Encounter Left Her Shaken
Krentcil said she found the incident frightening and believes her deeply bronzed appearance may have contributed to the questioning. She also criticized ICE and President Donald Trump while discussing the experience.
The account was reported by TMZ on Oct. 21, which described Krentcil as claiming that her dark tan made her a target.
Krentcil has not publicly provided details about exactly where or when the alleged stop occurred. There is also no public confirmation that she filed a complaint over the incident.
How ‘Tan Mom’ Became a Viral Figure
Krentcil first became nationally known in 2012 after her arrest in Nutley, N.J., over allegations that she had taken her then-5-year-old daughter into a tanning booth.
Krentcil pleaded not guilty and maintained that her daughter’s burns came from playing outside rather than from a tanning bed.
An Essex County grand jury declined to indict Krentcil in 2013, ending the criminal case without a trial.
The case generated enormous attention, with Krentcil’s unusually dark tan becoming almost as much a part of the story as the allegations themselves.
She was mocked in comedy sketches and became a fixture in tabloid coverage before embracing the “Tan Mom” nickname.
She later expanded her profile through television, music, and appearances on The Howard Stern Show. Her television credits include Tan Talk and the 2023 reality series Tan to 10.
From Podcasts to a Florida Senate Campaign
Krentcil also made an unexpected move into politics. In 2023, she filed paperwork to run as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Florida, challenging incumbent Sen. Rick Scott in the 2024 election cycle. Federal Election Commission records list her candidacy.
Before that campaign, Krentcil faced a serious health crisis in 2019. She was hospitalized with complications from pneumonia, suffered cardiac arrest, and was placed in a medically induced coma before recovering.
Her public life has since continued to move between entertainment and personal reinvention, including her podcast work with Barta.