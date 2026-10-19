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Home > News > Donald Trump

Joni Mitchell Officially Becomes U.S. Citizen After 62-Year 'Journey' — After Canadian-Born Music Legend Slams President Trump

Photo of Joni Mitchell, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Politically outspoken singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell can add American to her list of titles.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Joni Mitchell has officially become a U.S. citizen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 82-year-old legacy singer-songwriter shared the exciting moment on Instagram with the caption "A journey that began 62 years ago," along with a video of her being named one in the Department of Homeland Security Office.

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'L.A. Is My Workplace, B.C. Is My Heartbeat'

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Photo of Joni Mitchell at Homeland Security
Source: @jonimitchell/'Instagram

Mitchell now has dual citizenship for Canada and the U.S.

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Born in Fort Macleod, Canada, Mitchell relocated to the U.S. with her ex-husband, Chuck Mitchell, residing in Detroit for multiple years. The Grammy winner first relocated to New York City, then to Laurel Canyon in California in the 1960s, an area popular with the musical community.

In 2006, she reported that she regularly divided her time between Los Angeles and the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada. "L.A. is my workplace, B.C. is my heartbeat," she said. At the time, she said she still saw herself as Canadian first, though she judged it for its close assimilation with U.S. politics, economics, and culture.

That still rings true today, as Mitchell defended her Canadian identity despite the political shift 20 years later as tensions rise between the countries during an ongoing trade war.

"I became a citizen so I could vote. I didn't give up my Canadian citizenship, and I never will," Mitchell wrote on Instagram, calling herself a "Canerican like Neil Young."

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Joni Mitchell Calls Out Trump

Joni Mitchell, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Mitchell has continued to shade Trump with sly remarks at public events.

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This past March, Mitchell returned to Canada for the first time in years to attend the Juno Awards to accept their Lifetime Achievement Award. Prime Minister Mark Carney gave the singer her award, prompting her to express her gratitude to him. "I'm living in the States, and you know what's happening there," she said at the time.

After the comments, the White House responded with a dismissive comment, with spokesperson David Ingle asking, "Who the h--- is Joni Mitchell?"

Mitchell has been politically outspoken, calling out President Trump in 2024 at The Hollywood Bowl, urging Americans to vote. "F--- Donald Trump. I wish I could vote," she said.

"I'm a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants." She proceeded to slip his name into a version of her song Dog Eat Dog, in which she calls out people who "lie, cheat, skim, scam."

The icon also participated in an ongoing protest in the country, wearing an "ICE OUT" pin to the 2026 Grammys.

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Joni Mitchell Critics Rage at Dual Citizenship

Photo of Graham Nash, Joni Mitchell
Source: @jonimitchell/Instagram

Fellow singer Graham Nash praised Mitchell becoming a dual citizen.

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People in the comments section had mixed feelings about her dual citizenship status. While some supported Mitchell's efforts, others criticized her, expressing their disappointment at her "betrayal" of the country during a time of political stress between Canada and the U.S.

"Honestly, this breaks my heart," said one person.

Meanwhile, another noted, "Some people become citizens. Others become part of a country’s soul. Joni did both."

British-American singer-songwriter Graham Nash, whom Mitchell had a creative connection with, commented on her post, saying, "Congrats, Joan! Just in time to vote!"

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Joni Mitchell's Music Has Influenced Numerous Artists

Photo of Joni in 1982 with ‘Wild Things Run Fast' release
Source: @jonimitchell / Instagram

The Grammy winner's music continues to be listened to generations later.

Mitchell's work has become deeply ingrained in American culture, earning decades-long recognition for her unique musical arrangements and profound subject matter. She's earned great commercial success, going on to influence future generations of musical talent.

Mitchell has won 11 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, in 1997.

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