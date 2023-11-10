Putin Plastic Surgery? Russian Leader Spotted With 'Swollen Butt Filler Cheeks' After Death Rumors Resurface
Vladimir Putin was accused of receiving plastic surgery this week after he was spotted with what some sources called “swollen butt filler cheeks” amid rumors of his alleged death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after a Russian Telegram channel claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25, the Russian leader recently emerged with “puffy” cheeks that suggested he went under the knife.
Putin’s new look also created newfound concerns regarding his allegedly deteriorating health – particularly following rumors that he suffered a “horrific” heart attack last month that left him in critical and potentially fatal condition.
Meanwhile, the Russian leader was ridiculed after a photo of him surfaced on X with the apparently new “puffy” cheeks.
One user compared Putin’s cheek changes to “butt implants” and asked, “What the f--- is going on?”
"Did he get stung by bees in both of his cheeks?" another user quipped.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Putin’s alleged health concerns and suspected penchant for plastic surgery have persisted ever since the Russian despot invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
While some Russian skeptics attributed the changes in Putin’s look to the possibility of body doubles, at least one doctor suggested that the Russian leader’s ever-changing facial features were the result of a “chronic” and “severe” illness.
“The face can appear puffy for a number of reasons ranging from the acute to the chronic with varying levels of severity,” Dr. Gareth Nye theorized earlier this year.
“The first thing to consider is that age plays a huge role in every aspect of our bodies including the face which may give an appearance of something underlying when it's just natural,” he continued.
“As we age, skin isn't as smooth and robust as it is in youth meaning it sags and gets loose allowing the natural fat deposits to move lower than previously,” the doctor explained further.
“In combination with the changes in ears and nose with age, most faces end up with a puffier appearance in the lower half around the chin and neck.”
Amy Scott, another plastic surgery source, suggested that the allegedly ailing 71-year-old Russian leader received "very subtle cosmetic surgery and a non-surgical procedure" to appear younger than he is.
The rumors regarding Putin’s suspected plastic surgery came just days after other rumors surfaced regarding the Russian leader’s alleged death.
The Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin passed away on October 25 following a “horrific” heart attack days prior.
Putin was allegedly replaced by a lookalike while the Kremlin figures out how to proceed following the real leader’s alleged death.