Victoria and David Beckham 'Considering' Oprah Interview After Nepo Baby Brooklyn Went Nuclear on Family With Scathing Statement — 'It’s Their Turn to Tell the Story'

Seeing eye-watering ratings for the first interview with the Beckhams amid their family crisis, "Oprah's team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and UK," a source familiar with negotiations told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

“Networks see this as a blockbuster interview," the spy continued about the hottest celebrity feud at the moment.

Winfrey, 71, is no stranger to getting in the middle of famous family feuds after her infamous sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2021, when they took a wrecking ball to their relations with the royal family.

David, 50, and Victoria, 51, are giving a tell-all sit-down a long, hard consideration.

"They’ve been silent long enough," a close friend told Shuter.

"Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera."