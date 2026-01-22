Victoria and David Beckham 'Considering' Oprah Interview After Nepo Baby Brooklyn Went Nuclear on Family With Scathing Statement — 'It’s Their Turn to Tell the Story'
Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
David and Victoria Beckham are weighing their options about a sit-down interview to discuss the situation with their estranged son, Brooklyn, and opportunistic Oprah Winfrey has already pounced at the opportunity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The famous couple has yet to speak out publicly after Brooklyn, 26, sensationally accused his parents of "controlling narratives" about their family and stated he does "not want to reconcile" with his mom, dad and three siblings in a scathing six-page Instagram Story missive.
'A Blockbuster Interview'
Seeing eye-watering ratings for the first interview with the Beckhams amid their family crisis, "Oprah's team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and UK," a source familiar with negotiations told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.
“Networks see this as a blockbuster interview," the spy continued about the hottest celebrity feud at the moment.
Winfrey, 71, is no stranger to getting in the middle of famous family feuds after her infamous sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2021, when they took a wrecking ball to their relations with the royal family.
David, 50, and Victoria, 51, are giving a tell-all sit-down a long, hard consideration.
"They’ve been silent long enough," a close friend told Shuter.
"Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera."
'Careful' Consideration
Friends of the couple tell Shuter they aren't seeking revenge against their spoiled nepo baby son and his American heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, whose allegedly shoddy treatment by Brooklyn's family was one of his main gripes.
"They want the public to understand the truth, the work they’ve put into building a family and a life, and what it really takes to raise children in the spotlight," the insider says about Sir David and Lady Victoria.
In addition to Brooklyn, the couple also shares sons Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14, all three of whom are still very close with their parents.
“They’re considering when and how to do this carefully. Their younger kids come first, but they also know the world deserves to hear their side — the real story behind the headlines," the insider dished about a candid interview regarding the fractured relationship with their eldest child.
Brooklyn Claims Parents 'Endlessly Tried to Ruin' His Relationship With Nicola Peltz
After almost a year of suspected estrangement, during which Brooklyn skipped his dad's 50th birthday party, family vacations, and more, the hot sauce marketer went scorched-earth on his relatives on Monday, January 19.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life," the failed photographer declared.
"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he huffed about his marriage to Nicola, 31, the aspiring actress daughter of MAGA billionaire Nelson Peltz.
Brooklyn went on to claim his fashion designer mom pulled out of creating his bride's wedding gown at the "11th hour," although articles at the time of their April 2022 nuptials detailed how Nicola spent a year working with Valentino to design her dress.
'I Have Found Peace'
Much of Brooklyn's griping had to do with how his parents allegedly tried to freeze Nicola out, alleging, "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one."
The wannabe chef added about his new life without his famous family, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."