Radar Reveals All the Signs Brooklyn Beckham Didn't Write His 'Vicious' Instagram Attack on His Parents

The dispute centers on tensions between Brooklyn, 26, and his billionaire heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, and the Beckham family, with the couple now largely based in the United States and increasingly distant from David and Victoria.

Friends of the family said the tone and sophistication of the message raised immediate doubts about its authenticity.

One source close to the Beckhams said: "Those words did not sound like Brooklyn at all. The phrasing was unusually refined, almost scripted and the tone was far more cutting and confrontational than anything he has ever said in private conversations. Those who know him well have been left wondering who was really behind it, because it felt completely out of character."

Another source said the moment and manner in which the post appeared only intensified those concerns, adding: "The decision to publish it when he did, combined with the carefully constructed wording, immediately raised suspicions that someone else was steering things. That possibility has been incredibly unsettling for David and Victoria, who are genuinely frightened about how much sway others may now have over their son."