Radar Reveals All the Signs Brooklyn Beckham Didn't Write His 'Vicious' Instagram Attack on His Parents
Jan. 22 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is facing growing scrutiny over his lengthy Instagram post attacking his parents, with sources telling RadarOnline.com there are now questions over whether the message was written by him alone and why it was published now.
The post, which accused David Beckham, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, of being controlling and causing anxiety, landed amid a long-running family rift that intensified last year.
The Scripted Mystery Behind Brooklyn's Rant
The dispute centers on tensions between Brooklyn, 26, and his billionaire heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 31, and the Beckham family, with the couple now largely based in the United States and increasingly distant from David and Victoria.
Friends of the family said the tone and sophistication of the message raised immediate doubts about its authenticity.
One source close to the Beckhams said: "Those words did not sound like Brooklyn at all. The phrasing was unusually refined, almost scripted and the tone was far more cutting and confrontational than anything he has ever said in private conversations. Those who know him well have been left wondering who was really behind it, because it felt completely out of character."
Another source said the moment and manner in which the post appeared only intensified those concerns, adding: "The decision to publish it when he did, combined with the carefully constructed wording, immediately raised suspicions that someone else was steering things. That possibility has been incredibly unsettling for David and Victoria, who are genuinely frightened about how much sway others may now have over their son."
Publicity Shakeups and the 50th Birthday Snub
The concerns have been sharpened by Brooklyn and Peltz's recent decision to part ways with their longtime U.S. publicist, Matthew Hiltzik.
Industry sources said Hiltzik had been urging restraint as tensions escalated between them and the Beckham family.
One source familiar with the situation said Hiltzik had been urging a de-escalation behind the scenes, explaining: "Matthew could see the damage being done and was repeatedly encouraging them to dial it down. He believed the ongoing provocation was only making matters worse and warned that continuing in that direction would have serious consequences for everyone involved."
The Beckham rift got serious in May last year when Brooklyn and Peltz declined to attend a family celebration in the U.K. marking David's 50th birthday.
According to those close to the Beckhams, the absence was devastating and marked a turning point.
A family friend said the incident marked a decisive change in the relationship, explaining: "That was the point when everyone realized the dynamic had fundamentally altered. David and Victoria suddenly found themselves on the outside, cut off from their son in a way they had never experienced before, and it left them feeling excluded and deeply hurt."
Devoted Parents or Controlling Brand Managers?
Despite criticism over the years from former associates and industry figures, friends insist David and Victoria's devotion to their children has never been in doubt.
A longtime acquaintance stressed: "You can debate their public image or business decisions all you like, but as parents they have always been intensely devoted. Their entire world has revolved around their children, and there is nothing they would not have done to protect and support them."
Another source said the couple had gone to extraordinary lengths to shield their eldest son in the past, adding: "When Brooklyn was younger and potentially damaging stories began circulating, David and Victoria spared no effort in defending him. They stepped in repeatedly to contain situations that could have caused real harm, putting his well-being ahead of everything else."
Sources said Brooklyn's raging Instagram rant ignores that history, including repeated interventions by the Beckham camp to block damaging coverage and support their son's early career.
One insider said the couple had always viewed their actions as parental support rather than interference, explaining: "In their minds, they were simply doing what any caring mother and father would do – offering guidance and trying to steer their son in a positive direction. To have that intention twisted into an accusation of control has been utterly devastating for them."
Family Fallout: Siblings Pick Sides in the War
The fallout has rippled through the wider family.
Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 20, are said to be firmly aligned with their parents, while Harper Beckham, 14, is understood to be struggling with the public nature of the dispute.
"They are extremely upset and angry about what has happened. From their perspective, their parents have been wrongly targeted, and they feel compelled to defend David and Victoria against what they see as an unjust attack," said an insider about the three kids.
Friends said David and Victoria learned of Brooklyn's post minutes after it went live.
Speculation is now growing about whether Brooklyn had help crafting the message, with those close to the family saying the episode has only deepened fears that Brooklyn is being influenced and isolated from them.
One friend said the concern went far beyond the words themselves, adding: "It is not only the content of the message that has alarmed people, but the circumstances surrounding it.
"There is real anxiety about who may have had a hand in shaping it and what prompted it to be released at this particular moment."