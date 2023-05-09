Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > University Of Idaho Murders
Exclusive

University Of Idaho Professor Falsely Accused Of Quadruple Murders Demands Judge Not Let TikToker Off The Hook In Court Battle

bryan kohberger ate restaurant murder victims
Source: MEGA;Instagram
By:

May 9 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

The University of Idaho professor who was falsely accused of playing a role in the slaying of 4 students has demanded the TikToker who made the claims not be allowed to escape her lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Professor Rebecca Scofield pleaded with the court to teach TikToker Ashley Gullard a lesson.

Article continues below advertisement
ashleytiktok
Source: @ASHLEYISINTHEBOOKOFLIFE/TIKTOK

As we previously reported, Scofield sued Guillard for defamation over allegations she made on the social media platform.

Guillard, known by her TikTok username Ashley Solves Mysteries, accused the professor of having played a part in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Guillard claimed the professor had “been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].”

Article continues below advertisement
courtroom conflict lawyer for accused idaho killer repped troubled mother of murder victim pp
Source: MEGA

“Two of the TikToks directly and falsely state that Professor Scofield ordered the execution of the four students. Three of the TikToks either falsely implied or directly stated that Professor Scofield had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G,” the lawsuit added.

Scofield’s attorney said, “The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple.” The lawsuit was filed before police arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger for the murders.

Article continues below advertisement
university of idaho murders
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRA
MORE ON:
University Of Idaho Murders

In response, Guillard denied all allegations of wrongdoing and countersued the professor. She claimed Scofield and her attorney ruined her reputation by attacking her in the press.

Now, Scofield has asked a court to shut down Guillard’s continued attempt to “trade on the community’s pain to promote herself online.”

Article continues below advertisement

She said Guillard blew off the lawsuit for months while boasting online about how excited she was to fight in court.

“Since the complaint was filed, Bryan C. Kohberger has been charged with the murders and the Moscow Police Department has issued a statement that it does not believe Professor Scofield was involved with the murders. Guillard refuses to accept reality, instead posting fanciful statements that law enforcement is corruptly targeting Mr. Kohberger to protect Professor Scofield,” Scofield’s motion reads.

ashley tiktok
Source: @ASHLEYISINTHEBOOKOFLIFE/TIKTOK
Article continues below advertisement

“Guillard clearly intends to make this litigation a circus to bring more attention to herself, as she has posted about it constantly, accused Professor Scofield’s counsel of witness tampering because Guillard is a “spiritual witness” to the murders, and seeks to assert claims against Professor Scofield and her counsel,” the motion added.

“These frivolous and untimely ploys will only bring more attention to Guillard, drive up litigation costs for Professor Scofield, and most unfortunately, distract from delivering justice and finality to the victims’ families,” she said.

Scofield has demanded the court allow her to move forward with obtaining a default judgement.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.