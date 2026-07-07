Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson Never-Before-Seen Footage Exposed: Accused Killer's Movements on Day of Charlie Kirk's Murder Allowed by Judge in Court

Photo of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Footage of Tyler Robinson on the day of Charlie Kirk's death was revealed in court.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Never-before-seen footage of Tyler Robinson's movements on the day Charlie Kirk was murdered has been allowed in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Tuesday, July 7, Judge Tony Graf allowed the video to be played for those in attendance after the accused killer's defense team desperately tried to keep it out of the court.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Footage Revealed in Court

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Day 2 of Robinson's hearing brought more drama.

The footage shows Kirk's suspected murderer driving into a parking garage, walking away, returning once more, and then leaving, as the clip was described by former Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent David Hull on the stand.

According to Hull, Robinson is seen going over a railing onto a rooftop before crouching down and running to a site overlooking where the right-activist was speaking that day.

Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.

Hull testified that Robinson runs back across the roof, according to the video, drops to the ground, and then flees on foot following the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Hears Details of Husband's Death

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Footage (not seen above) of Robinson on the day of Kirk's murder was shown in court.

Day 2 of the hearing, where prosecutors plan to prove they have enough evidence against Robinson to proceed to a trial, comes after an emotional first day.

Kirk's grieving widow, Erika, was in the courtroom and began to sob before the hearing started. She also left the courtroom as a police officer described the graphic details of how her conservative husband was gunned down.

Robinson, who has yet to enter a plea, was seen grinning near Erika during Day 1. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of tampering with a witness, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

On Monday, July 6, former university police Officer Christopher Bagley testified he witnessed the shooting. After the gunshot, Bagley testified he went to the nearby gravel rooftop, where it seemed someone had been lying prone with a clear sightline to the popular podcaster's location.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. Supports the Kirk Family

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk's grieving widow, Erika, was in court and learn grisly details of her husband's death.

Donald Trump Jr. was in court on Monday, alongside his wife, Bettina Anderson, as the pair showed their support for the Kirk family. The president's eldest son was close to Kirk, as the Turning Point USA founder had served as Don Jr.'s personal aide during the 2016 general election campaign.

Turning Point USA also endorsed Don Jr.'s father, helping the president get elected to a second term.

Following Kirk's death, Don Jr. expressed shock on X, as he wrote, "This isn't my strong suit, and I don't even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

He added at the time, "He Charlie wasn’t just a friend – he was like a little brother to me – and to millions of people around the world – he was a true inspiration... Charlie dedicated his life to something bigger than himself."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sir Anthony Hopkins

'Silence of the Lambs' Icon Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Photo — Leaving Fans Both Concerned and Bemused

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Trump during an appearance on 'The View.'

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's 'Absolutely Absurd' Attack on Taylor Swift on 'The View' — As She Claims The Don Wants to Be More Popular Than Singer

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Robinson is accused of killing the right-wing activist while he spoke to students.

One month after Kirk's death, the president awarded Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Erika accepted on her late husband's behalf.

She thanked the Commander-in-Chief for "your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.