Tyler Robinson Never-Before-Seen Footage Exposed: Accused Killer's Movements on Day of Charlie Kirk's Murder Allowed by Judge in Court
July 7 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Never-before-seen footage of Tyler Robinson's movements on the day Charlie Kirk was murdered has been allowed in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, July 7, Judge Tony Graf allowed the video to be played for those in attendance after the accused killer's defense team desperately tried to keep it out of the court.
Tyler Robinson Footage Revealed in Court
The footage shows Kirk's suspected murderer driving into a parking garage, walking away, returning once more, and then leaving, as the clip was described by former Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent David Hull on the stand.
According to Hull, Robinson is seen going over a railing onto a rooftop before crouching down and running to a site overlooking where the right-activist was speaking that day.
Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.
Hull testified that Robinson runs back across the roof, according to the video, drops to the ground, and then flees on foot following the shooting.
Erika Kirk Hears Details of Husband's Death
Day 2 of the hearing, where prosecutors plan to prove they have enough evidence against Robinson to proceed to a trial, comes after an emotional first day.
Kirk's grieving widow, Erika, was in the courtroom and began to sob before the hearing started. She also left the courtroom as a police officer described the graphic details of how her conservative husband was gunned down.
Robinson, who has yet to enter a plea, was seen grinning near Erika during Day 1. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of tampering with a witness, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.
On Monday, July 6, former university police Officer Christopher Bagley testified he witnessed the shooting. After the gunshot, Bagley testified he went to the nearby gravel rooftop, where it seemed someone had been lying prone with a clear sightline to the popular podcaster's location.
Donald Trump Jr. Supports the Kirk Family
Donald Trump Jr. was in court on Monday, alongside his wife, Bettina Anderson, as the pair showed their support for the Kirk family. The president's eldest son was close to Kirk, as the Turning Point USA founder had served as Don Jr.'s personal aide during the 2016 general election campaign.
Turning Point USA also endorsed Don Jr.'s father, helping the president get elected to a second term.
Following Kirk's death, Don Jr. expressed shock on X, as he wrote, "This isn't my strong suit, and I don't even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk."
He added at the time, "He Charlie wasn’t just a friend – he was like a little brother to me – and to millions of people around the world – he was a true inspiration... Charlie dedicated his life to something bigger than himself."
One month after Kirk's death, the president awarded Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Erika accepted on her late husband's behalf.
She thanked the Commander-in-Chief for "your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever."