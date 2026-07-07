Tyler Robinson Never-Before-Seen Footage Exposed: Accused Killer's Movements on Day of Charlie Kirk's Murder Allowed by Judge in Court

The footage shows Kirk's suspected murderer driving into a parking garage, walking away, returning once more, and then leaving, as the clip was described by former Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent David Hull on the stand.

According to Hull, Robinson is seen going over a railing onto a rooftop before crouching down and running to a site overlooking where the right-activist was speaking that day.

Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. According to prosecutors, Robinson had driven three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk.

Hull testified that Robinson runs back across the roof, according to the video, drops to the ground, and then flees on foot following the shooting.