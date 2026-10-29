Tyler Perry Battles Sexual Assault Accuser Over Private Texts With Friends Amid $77Million Lawsuit

Tyler Perry is asking a Los Angeles court to keep private text messages with associates from being released by actor and model Mario Rodriguez, who is suing the filmmaker for at least $77 million, according to court documents and reports.

Perry says the messages were turned over during discovery under an agreement limiting their disclosure. He argues the conversations include private financial matters and involve people who are not parties to Rodriguez's lawsuit.

The dispute adds another legal fight to Rodriguez's case, which accuses Perry of sexual assault and sexual battery during encounters between 2015 and 2019.

Perry has denied the allegations, while his attorney Alex Spiro has characterized the lawsuit as a money grab. Rodriguez has publicly disputed the suggestion that his later communications with Perry undermine his claims.