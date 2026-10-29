Tyler Perry Battles Sexual Assault Accuser Over Private Texts With Friends Amid $77Million Lawsuit
Oct. 29 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Tyler Perry is asking a Los Angeles court to keep private text messages with associates from being released by actor and model Mario Rodriguez, who is suing the filmmaker for at least $77 million, according to court documents and reports.
Perry says the messages were turned over during discovery under an agreement limiting their disclosure. He argues the conversations include private financial matters and involve people who are not parties to Rodriguez's lawsuit.
The dispute adds another legal fight to Rodriguez's case, which accuses Perry of sexual assault and sexual battery during encounters between 2015 and 2019.
Perry has denied the allegations, while his attorney Alex Spiro has characterized the lawsuit as a money grab. Rodriguez has publicly disputed the suggestion that his later communications with Perry undermine his claims.
Perry Argues Texts Are Private and Unrelated
Perry says the messages were exchanged with associates who expected their conversations to remain private.
His filing argues that releasing the communications could cause unnecessary embarrassment and annoyance to people who are not involved in the lawsuit.
The texts were produced as part of the discovery process in Rodriguez's case. Perry is now asking the court to prevent Rodriguez from distributing them outside the litigation.
Rodriguez had not filed a response to the confidentiality dispute as of the latest reports. No ruling on Perry's request had been reported as of Oct. 29.
Mario Rodriguez Seeks $77Million From Perry
Rodriguez filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 26, 2025. He accuses Perry of repeated unwanted sexual advances and sexual assaults, including alleged encounters at Perry's Los Angeles home.
According to the complaint, Rodriguez first connected with Perry through a trainer at an Equinox gym and later landed a minor role in the 2016 film "Boo! A Madea Halloween."
Rodriguez alleges that Perry's behavior became sexual during subsequent meetings involving possible acting opportunities.
The complaint includes allegations of unwanted touching in 2018 and 2019, including an incident in which Rodriguez claims Perry grabbed his p*nis. Rodriguez also alleges that Perry gave him $5,000 after multiple encounters.
The allegations have not been proven in court. Perry has denied wrongdoing. Lionsgate, which distributed "Boo! A Madea Halloween," is also named in the lawsuit.
Perry Disputes Rodriguez's Account
Perry's legal team has pointed to Rodriguez's continued communication with Perry and requests for financial assistance after the alleged incidents as part of its defense.
Messages previously reported by news outlets include Rodriguez thanking Perry and contacting him about health and financial problems.
Rodriguez has said those communications do not disprove his allegations, arguing that survivors can remain cordial or seek help from someone who allegedly harmed them.
Spiro has called Rodriguez's lawsuit a "$77 million money grab scam." Perry's legal response also accuses Rodriguez of seeking financial assistance from him before turning against him after that support ended.
The case follows a separate lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon, who has accused Perry of sexual harassment and assault. Dixon is seeking $260 million, and Perry has denied those allegations as well.