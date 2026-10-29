Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Tyler Perry Battles Sexual Assault Accuser Over Private Texts With Friends Amid $77Million Lawsuit

Tyler Perry Seeks to Keep Private Texts Out of Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Source: @ MEGA

Rodriguez filed a $77 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit against Perry in December 2025.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tyler Perry is asking a Los Angeles court to keep private text messages with associates from being released by actor and model Mario Rodriguez, who is suing the filmmaker for at least $77 million, according to court documents and reports.

Perry says the messages were turned over during discovery under an agreement limiting their disclosure. He argues the conversations include private financial matters and involve people who are not parties to Rodriguez's lawsuit.

The dispute adds another legal fight to Rodriguez's case, which accuses Perry of sexual assault and sexual battery during encounters between 2015 and 2019.

Perry has denied the allegations, while his attorney Alex Spiro has characterized the lawsuit as a money grab. Rodriguez has publicly disputed the suggestion that his later communications with Perry undermine his claims.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Perry Argues Texts Are Private and Unrelated

Image Of Tyler Perry
Source: @ MEGA

Rodriguez alleges Perry made unwanted advances and touched him between 2015 and 2019.

Perry says the messages were exchanged with associates who expected their conversations to remain private.

His filing argues that releasing the communications could cause unnecessary embarrassment and annoyance to people who are not involved in the lawsuit.

The texts were produced as part of the discovery process in Rodriguez's case. Perry is now asking the court to prevent Rodriguez from distributing them outside the litigation.

Rodriguez had not filed a response to the confidentiality dispute as of the latest reports. No ruling on Perry's request had been reported as of Oct. 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Rodriguez Seeks $77Million From Perry

Image Of Tyler Perry
Source: @ MEGA

Rodriguez had a minor role in Perry’s 2016 film “Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

Rodriguez filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 26, 2025. He accuses Perry of repeated unwanted sexual advances and sexual assaults, including alleged encounters at Perry's Los Angeles home.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez first connected with Perry through a trainer at an Equinox gym and later landed a minor role in the 2016 film "Boo! A Madea Halloween."

Rodriguez alleges that Perry's behavior became sexual during subsequent meetings involving possible acting opportunities.

The complaint includes allegations of unwanted touching in 2018 and 2019, including an incident in which Rodriguez claims Perry grabbed his p*nis. Rodriguez also alleges that Perry gave him $5,000 after multiple encounters.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Perry has denied wrongdoing. Lionsgate, which distributed "Boo! A Madea Halloween," is also named in the lawsuit.

Perry Disputes Rodriguez's Account

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Kim Kardashian’s Elizabeth Taylor Emerald Necklace Look Draws Blasting Reactions

Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Dragged For Wearing Elizabeth Taylor's Iconic $6.1Million Emerald Necklace: 'She's Got a Thing For Dead Women'

Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd Says She Plans to Visit Estranged Daughter Grace Kelley in Prison and Hopes to Reconcile

Image Of Tyler Perry
Source: @ MEGA

Perry’s legal team provided the messages during discovery, reportedly under a confidentiality agreement.

Perry's legal team has pointed to Rodriguez's continued communication with Perry and requests for financial assistance after the alleged incidents as part of its defense.

Messages previously reported by news outlets include Rodriguez thanking Perry and contacting him about health and financial problems.

Rodriguez has said those communications do not disprove his allegations, arguing that survivors can remain cordial or seek help from someone who allegedly harmed them.

Spiro has called Rodriguez's lawsuit a "$77 million money grab scam." Perry's legal response also accuses Rodriguez of seeking financial assistance from him before turning against him after that support ended.

The case follows a separate lawsuit filed by actor Derek Dixon, who has accused Perry of sexual harassment and assault. Dixon is seeking $260 million, and Perry has denied those allegations as well.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.