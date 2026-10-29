Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Dragged For Wearing Elizabeth Taylor's Iconic $6.1Million Emerald Necklace: 'She's Got a Thing For Dead Women'

Kim Kardashian faced criticism online after wearing Elizabeth Taylor's historic Bulgari emerald and diamond necklace during a private visit to the luxury jeweler's flagship store in Rome.

The 46-year-old star tried on the archival piece during a photoshoot connected to the Season 2 press tour for "All's Fair."

Stylist Law Roach arranged the private fitting as a birthday surprise for Kardashian, who documented the experience in an Instagram video shared Oct. 28.

Kardashian appeared thrilled by the opportunity, calling it a birthday present from Roach and saying she wanted to begin her year with "Elizabeth energy."

The moment also prompted online debate over whether historically important jewelry associated with a late Hollywood icon should be worn for a fashion shoot.

The reaction, however, was mixed rather than universally negative.