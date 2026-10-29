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Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Dragged For Wearing Elizabeth Taylor's Iconic $6.1Million Emerald Necklace: 'She's Got a Thing For Dead Women'

Stylist Law Roach arranged the private Bvlgari visit as a surprise for Kardashian’s 46th birthday.
Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Stylist Law Roach arranged the private Bvlgari visit as a surprise for Kardashian’s 46th birthday.

Oct. 29 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian faced criticism online after wearing Elizabeth Taylor's historic Bulgari emerald and diamond necklace during a private visit to the luxury jeweler's flagship store in Rome.

The 46-year-old star tried on the archival piece during a photoshoot connected to the Season 2 press tour for "All's Fair."

Stylist Law Roach arranged the private fitting as a birthday surprise for Kardashian, who documented the experience in an Instagram video shared Oct. 28.

Kardashian appeared thrilled by the opportunity, calling it a birthday present from Roach and saying she wanted to begin her year with "Elizabeth energy."

The moment also prompted online debate over whether historically important jewelry associated with a late Hollywood icon should be worn for a fashion shoot.

The reaction, however, was mixed rather than universally negative.

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About Bvlgari and Hollywood History

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Kardashian recalled being invited to Taylor’s home to see her jewelry safe.

The necklace was created by Bulgari in 1962 and features 16 graduated emeralds set in platinum and surrounded by diamonds. Christie’s records state that 15 of the emeralds originated in Colombia and one came from Zimbabwe.

Richard Burton gave the necklace to Taylor, and the jewel became part of the actress' celebrated Bulgari collection.

Christie’s says the jewels were collected during repeated visits to Bulgari's Via Condotti boutique in Rome while Taylor and Burton were together during the filming of "Cleopatra."

The necklace was sold at Christie's 2011 auction of Taylor's estate for $6,130,500. Its matching 23.46-carat emerald pendant-brooch sold separately for $6,578,500. Bulgari later reacquired the necklace for its Heritage Collection.

During the Rome visit, Kardashian also recalled having spoken with Taylor by phone about the necklace before Taylor died in 2011.

Kardashian said she was later invited into Taylor's home and shown the actress' jewelry collection while it remained in a safe, as well as belongings in what she described as Taylor's "purple closet."

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Social Media Reactions

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Kardashian said she spoke with Taylor by phone before the actress died in 2011.

Some social media users questioned the decision to put such a historically significant piece on Kardashian, with critics arguing that museum-quality artifacts should be handled primarily with conservation in mind.

Others viewed the fitting as a tribute to Taylor, particularly because Kardashian has repeatedly expressed admiration for the actress and her jewelry collection.

Kardashian's latest appearance with the necklace came during a Rome press tour that has included several references to Taylor's legacy.

The criticism also revived comparisons with Kardashian's previous use of iconic pieces connected to deceased Hollywood stars.

About Kim's Fashion Choices Row

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Critics argued that historic celebrity artifacts should not be treated as personal items.

In 2022, Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress on the Met Gala red carpet, sparking a separate debate among fashion historians and textile conservators over whether the fragile garment should have been worn.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which owned the dress, later said Kardashian did not cause damage to it and noted that the gown already had worn and pulled seams.

The Elizabeth Taylor connection has now continued within Kardashian's family.

On Oct. 24, Kris Jenner attended the Rome Film Festival premiere of "All's Fair" Season 2 wearing a black velvet Tiziani cape decorated with jeweled scorpions that Taylor famously wore to Princess Grace of Monaco's 40th birthday celebration in 1969.

For Kardashian, however, the Bulgari fitting was presented as an expression of her admiration for Taylor rather than simply a fashion statement.

The jeweler's Heritage Collection still includes the 1962 necklace, making the Rome appearance another high-profile moment for one of Taylor's most recognizable jewels.

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