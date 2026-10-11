EXCLUSIVE: The Drama, Romance and Lasting Legacy Behind the Making of 'Cleopatra'

The 6,000 Italians playing citizens of the ancient republic were supposed to cheer and shout "Cleopatra!" Instead, when they caught sight of Taylor – who had just been vilified by the press and the Vatican for her scandalous affair with costar Richard Burton – they screamed, "Liz! Liz!" and "Baci! Baci!" while blowing air kisses.

"She burst into tears," said Andersen. "It was an emotionally exhausting time for her."

Sixty-three years ago, the public got its first look at Cleopatra. With a budget that swelled to $44million – over $300million today – the sword-and-sandal epic became the most expensive movie ever made. The production burned through two directors and several lead actors.

Its script was in constant flux. One of its many elaborate sets, a fake Roman forum, cost $1.5million to build and was twice as large as the original.

It's no surprise that the movie almost bankrupted 20th Century Fox.

The film would make Taylor the first actress to be paid $1million for a project, but it came at a considerable personal cost. Plagued by respiratory illnesses on the London set, she underwent an emergency tracheotomy to save her life in 1961.