EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry Fearing New Claims — Accusers' Attorney Alleges More Men Were Abused by Movie Mogul

The 56-year-old billionaire is fighting off a $77million sexual battery lawsuit by beefcake model Mario Rodriguez and a similar $260million claim filed by actor Derek Dixon, who accuses Perry of using his lofty position to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" during the shooting of the TV project The Oval.

Delshad argued Lionsgate should be held liable even if the alleged incidents occurred after production because "Mr. Perry had been sexually assaulting other people in the past, which there is plenty of evidence that he has.

"Lionsgate should have known [of] Perry's misconduct and his propensity for sexually harassing employees, and because of that, as an employer, they have a duty to make sure that somebody like that is not let loose on people like my client [Rodriguez] and Mr. Derrick [sic] Dixon, and the many other people who he has sexually harassed and assaulted."