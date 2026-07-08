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EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry Fearing New Claims — Accusers' Attorney Alleges More Men Were Abused by Movie Mogul

Tyler Perry has been facing new claims after an accusers' attorney alleges more men were abused.
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry has been facing new claims after an accusers' attorney alleges more men were abused.

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July 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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The lawyer for two men accusing Tyler Perry of sexual abuse is now alleging the famed producer and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Madea actor may have molested "many other" starry-eyed hunks looking to make it big in showbiz,

The bombshell allegation appears in a declaration filed by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who argued Perry's codefendant, Lionsgate Films, should not be removed from the case because they've known for years about the beloved moviemaker's alleged misdeeds.

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Lawsuits Against Perry Keep Mounting

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Jonathan J. Delshad alleged Lionsgate should have known about Tyler Perry's alleged misconduct involving Mario Rodriguez and Derek Dixon.
Source: @MARIO RODRIGUEZ JR/FACEBOOK; MEGA; @DEREK__DIXON/INSTAGRAM

Jonathan J. Delshad alleged Lionsgate should have known about Tyler Perry's alleged misconduct involving Mario Rodriguez and Derek Dixon.

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The 56-year-old billionaire is fighting off a $77million sexual battery lawsuit by beefcake model Mario Rodriguez and a similar $260million claim filed by actor Derek Dixon, who accuses Perry of using his lofty position to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" during the shooting of the TV project The Oval.

Delshad argued Lionsgate should be held liable even if the alleged incidents occurred after production because "Mr. Perry had been sexually assaulting other people in the past, which there is plenty of evidence that he has.

"Lionsgate should have known [of] Perry's misconduct and his propensity for sexually harassing employees, and because of that, as an employer, they have a duty to make sure that somebody like that is not let loose on people like my client [Rodriguez] and Mr. Derrick [sic] Dixon, and the many other people who he has sexually harassed and assaulted."

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Matthew Boyd dismissed the sexual abuse claims against Perry as a 'money grab' and 'fabricated claims of harassment.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Matthew Boyd dismissed the sexual abuse claims against Perry as a 'money grab' and 'fabricated claims of harassment.'

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Perry has vehemently denied the allegations, branding them as nothing more than a "money grab," and charged Rodriguez's allegation is based on "a decade's worth of falsehoods, misrepresentations, and outlandish claims that have no basis in fact or law and no merit."

Perry's high-powered attorney Matthew Boyd bashed Dixon's lawsuit as a bid for cash, insisting his "client will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."

However, insiders said Perry's bigwig Hollywood pals – including Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Prince Harry and wife Meghan [Markle], and Barack and Michelle Obama – appear to be keeping their distance from the powerhouse producer.

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