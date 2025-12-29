Tyler Perry's Lawyer Blasts $77Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit as a 'Money Grab Scam' as Leaked Text Messages Shed New Light on Charges
Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Tyler Perry's lawyer has fired back at accusations the Madea star groped another actor without consent and subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Insiders have also shared text messages that appear to show Mario Rodriguez had previously told Perry he was struggling financially and was suffering unspecified health issues.
New Accusations Against Perry
Rodriguez, a model and actor who had a small role in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween is demanding $77million in damages.
However, Perry's attorney said text messages between his 56-year-old client and the actor billed as "Frat Guy #10" show Rodriguez often expressed his gratitude and friendship for years after the movie came out.
In one exchange allegedly sent around Thanksgiving 2024, Rodriguez heaped praise on Perry and thanked him for the opportunity to appear in his movie.
"Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon," the text read. "You got my Mexican a-- out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you."
In a statement, Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, slammed the shakedown: "I said it before and I will say it again, this is nothing but a $77million money grab scam."
Revealing Text Messages
Rodriguez allegedly reached out to the director as recently as August 31, texting him a rambling message about his financial woes: "Brother haven't been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous I got blood work thinks its my teeth I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real."
A separate text said: "Feel sick most days never told anybody this but my mom and everyone is starting to notice my broke a--. Don’t have insurance. I’d never lie to you, but I think that’s what wrong."
"My dentist is supposed to take care of in Beverly Hills, but he’s in prison for fraud," a third text allegedly sent by Rodriguez read. "I've always been healthy but lately I've been waking up confused and dizzy and a bunch of stuff. I just can’t go to the doctor because I can’t even afford it. I don’t want anything. I just wanna be OK."
It's not clear if Perry replied to the August messages, but in 2024, after Rodriguez allegedly praised him, the Madea's Family Reunion star did respond: "Happy Thanksgiving my friend. Yeap you've been through it. I’m glad you're doing well. You don't have to give me a thing or pay me a thing. I’m just glad you’re good."
Following an Alleged Pattern
Rodriguez is represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who also represents actor Derek Dixon in a separate lawsuit filed against Perry earlier this year.
While slamming the new charges, Spiro also expressed: "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab."
In the newly filed lawsuit, Rodriguez alleges that Perry invited him to his home multiple times over the years to discuss potential work opportunities.
Perry's Previous Lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, Perry had been drinking during one 2015 meeting when he allegedly began making sexual advances. Rodriguez claims Perry rubbed his shoulders and said, "Man, I like your shoulders," before making "sexual grunting noises" while touching his chest and shoulders.
The lawsuit further alleges that in November 2018, Perry "grabbed (Rodriguez's) p----", despite repeated requests to stop. Rodriguez claims he had to "physically struggle to get away" and alleges Perry told him to "let it happen," adding, "If you were to just be with me, I would take care of you…."
According to the complaint, Perry later apologized to Rodriguez and paid him $5,000 before dismissing him.