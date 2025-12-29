Tyler Perry's Lawyer Blasts $77Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit as a 'Money Grab Scam' as Leaked Text Messages Shed New Light on Charges

Insiders have also shared text messages that appear to show Mario Rodriguez had previously told Perry he was struggling financially and was suffering unspecified health issues.

In a statement, Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, slammed the shakedown: "I said it before and I will say it again, this is nothing but a $77million money grab scam."

"Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon," the text read. "You got my Mexican a-- out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you."

In one exchange allegedly sent around Thanksgiving 2024, Rodriguez heaped praise on Perry and thanked him for the opportunity to appear in his movie.

However, Perry's attorney said text messages between his 56-year-old client and the actor billed as "Frat Guy #10" show Rodriguez often expressed his gratitude and friendship for years after the movie came out.

Rodriguez allegedly reached out to the director as recently as August 31, texting him a rambling message about his financial woes: "Brother haven't been feeling OK confused and lil nauseous I got blood work thinks its my teeth I know it’s none of your business idk what do I know I promised you I would never ask you for anything, but if it what I think it is, I don’t think I could do it on my own because I barely pay my bills scared af I don’t want to get sepsis like my dad and pass away I don’t even wanna mention it because I don’t wanna make it real."

A separate text said: "Feel sick most days never told anybody this but my mom and everyone is starting to notice my broke a--. Don’t have insurance. I’d never lie to you, but I think that’s what wrong."

"My dentist is supposed to take care of in Beverly Hills, but he’s in prison for fraud," a third text allegedly sent by Rodriguez read. "I've always been healthy but lately I've been waking up confused and dizzy and a bunch of stuff. I just can’t go to the doctor because I can’t even afford it. I don’t want anything. I just wanna be OK."

It's not clear if Perry replied to the August messages, but in 2024, after Rodriguez allegedly praised him, the Madea's Family Reunion star did respond: "Happy Thanksgiving my friend. Yeap you've been through it. I’m glad you're doing well. You don't have to give me a thing or pay me a thing. I’m just glad you’re good."