Tyler Perry Faces Explosive $77M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as 'Madea' Co-Star Claims Director Groped Him During a Private Meeting and Demanded He 'Let It Happen'

Rodriguez alleges that Perry groped him without consent and subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances, RadarOnline.com can report.

The latest lawsuit was filed on Thursday, December 25, in California by Mario Rodriguez, a model and actor who had a small role in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Tyler Perry is facing a new $77million sexual assault lawsuit just months after a previous legal complaint was filed against the filmmaker.

According to court filings, Dixon accused Perry of "escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when [Dixon] did not reciprocate Mr. Perry's unwanted advances." Perry denied those claims at the time, with one of his attorneys calling them "fabricated".

According to reports, Delshad said Dixon's lawsuit is "alive and well, and none of [his claims] have failed; they were just moved to a different court," referring to the case being transferred from California to Georgia.

Rodriguez is represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who also represents actor Derek Dixon in a separate lawsuit filed against Perry earlier this year.

Perry, 56, has denied the allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money. Perry's attorney Alex Spiro said, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab."

In the newly filed lawsuit, Rodriguez also names Lionsgate Films as a defendant and is reportedly seeking $77million in damages. Rodriguez claims his interactions with Perry began in 2015 after he was approached by a trainer at a Los Angeles gym who told him Perry was interested in speaking with him. Rodriguez later spoke with Perry by phone and was subsequently cast in a minor role in Boo! A Madea Halloween, where he was credited as Frat Guy #10.

Rodriguez alleges that Perry invited him to his home multiple times over the years to discuss potential work opportunities.

According to the lawsuit, Perry had been drinking during one 2015 meeting when he allegedly began making sexual advances. Rodriguez claims Perry rubbed his shoulders and said, "Man, I like your shoulders", before making "sexual grunting noises" while touching his chest and shoulders.

The lawsuit further alleges that in November 2018, Perry "grabbed [Rodriguez's] p----", despite repeated requests to stop. Rodriguez claims he had to "physically struggle to get away" and alleges Perry told him to "let it happen", adding, "If you were to just be with me, I would take care of you…."

According to the complaint, Perry later apologized to Rodriguez and paid him $5,000 before dismissing him.