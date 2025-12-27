Tyler Perry Faces Explosive $77M Sexual Assault Lawsuit as 'Madea' Co-Star Claims Director Groped Him During a Private Meeting and Demanded He 'Let It Happen'
Dec. 27 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Tyler Perry is facing a new $77million sexual assault lawsuit just months after a previous legal complaint was filed against the filmmaker.
The latest lawsuit was filed on Thursday, December 25, in California by Mario Rodriguez, a model and actor who had a small role in Perry's 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween.
Rodriguez alleges that Perry groped him without consent and subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Lawsuit
Perry, 56, has denied the allegations, characterizing the lawsuit as an attempt to extort money. Perry's attorney Alex Spiro said, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab."
Rodriguez is represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who also represents actor Derek Dixon in a separate lawsuit filed against Perry earlier this year.
According to reports, Delshad said Dixon's lawsuit is "alive and well, and none of [his claims] have failed; they were just moved to a different court," referring to the case being transferred from California to Georgia.
According to court filings, Dixon accused Perry of "escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when [Dixon] did not reciprocate Mr. Perry's unwanted advances." Perry denied those claims at the time, with one of his attorneys calling them "fabricated".
$77million in Damages
In the newly filed lawsuit, Rodriguez also names Lionsgate Films as a defendant and is reportedly seeking $77million in damages. Rodriguez claims his interactions with Perry began in 2015 after he was approached by a trainer at a Los Angeles gym who told him Perry was interested in speaking with him. Rodriguez later spoke with Perry by phone and was subsequently cast in a minor role in Boo! A Madea Halloween, where he was credited as Frat Guy #10.
Rodriguez alleges that Perry invited him to his home multiple times over the years to discuss potential work opportunities.
According to the lawsuit, Perry had been drinking during one 2015 meeting when he allegedly began making sexual advances. Rodriguez claims Perry rubbed his shoulders and said, "Man, I like your shoulders", before making "sexual grunting noises" while touching his chest and shoulders.
The lawsuit further alleges that in November 2018, Perry "grabbed [Rodriguez's] p----", despite repeated requests to stop. Rodriguez claims he had to "physically struggle to get away" and alleges Perry told him to "let it happen", adding, "If you were to just be with me, I would take care of you…."
According to the complaint, Perry later apologized to Rodriguez and paid him $5,000 before dismissing him.
Stayed in Contact
Rodriguez alleges his final meeting with Perry occurred in April 2019. "More than ever before, it was clear that Mr. Perry would do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted, to whomever he wanted, no matter how many times he was rejected," Rodriguez claims. He alleges that Perry continued to contact him through 2024 and sent text messages saying he "did so much to help Rodriguez" and felt "betrayed" after learning of the lawsuit.
Rodriguez also claims he never received additional acting work from Perry after allegedly refusing his advances. In a December 13 Instagram video, Rodriguez referenced being sexually assaulted by "a very big director, a seriously powerful person that everybody knows," saying fear kept him silent for years. He urged followers to "stay tuned" for further details.