EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry's Deposition Drama — Movie Mogul Blasts Accuser's Bid to Probe His Private Life

"Having secured an agreed time and place for Mr. Perry's deposition, [Rodriguez] floated his interest in a multimillion-dollar settlement, and when Mr. Perry wouldn't take the bait, [Rodriguez] filed a public motion to attempt to harm Mr. Perry's reputation," Perry's legal team wrote in the court filing.

"That is because [Rodriguez] knows he cannot win this case on the facts, so he stooped to harassing Mr. Perry, including with endless discovery disputes.

"But Mr. Perry will not cave."

The movie mogul, 56, is also fighting off a $260million claim filed by actor Derek Dixon, who accuses Perry of using his powerful position to create a "coercive, sexually exploitive dynamic" during the shooting of the TV project The Oval.

Lionsgate Films is also named as a co-defendant in Rodriguez's lawsuit, with Rodriguez's lawyer, Jonathan J. Delshad, arguing the film studio "should have known [of] Perry's misconduct and his propensity for sexually harassing employees."