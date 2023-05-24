'Two and a Half Men' Child Star Angus T. Jones Looks Shockingly Different After a Year in Hiding

With his announcement, Jones credited finding God and religion for his decision to leave the hit television show.

It should be noted that the year before his exit, Sheen was fired from the show in 2011. According to Reuters, CBS executive producers cited Sheen's "dangerously self-destructive" behavior — which including drug and alcohol abuse, as well as violent outbursts — as their reason.

His exit wasn't exactly peaceful either, as the former child actor urged loyal viewers to stop watching the sitcom, which he lovingly branded as "filth."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.