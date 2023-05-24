'Two and a Half Men' Child Star Angus T. Jones Looks Shockingly Different After a Year in Hiding
Former child star Angus T. Jones looked drastically different when he was spotted for the first time in a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jones, 29, was known for his 10-year stint as Charlie Sheen's on-screen nephew in the CBS sitcom, Two and a Half Men.
On Sunday in Los Angeles, a rare sighting of Jones was captured.
The bubbly child star was all grown up — and he looked unrecognizable to fans.
In photos obtained by PageSix, the once bare-faced budding actor donned a scruffy beard, mustache and aviator-style eyeglasses.
Jones had filled out since his last public sighting and his face appeared noticeably fuller. He sported a red baseball cap backwards, gray loose fitting t-shirt and dark gray shorts.
With pursed lips and a solemn demeanor, Jones looked relaxed but focused on his walk.
The last time Jones made headlines was in 2012, when he announced he was walking away from his sitcom gig of over 10 years.
- Robert De Niro’s Ex-Assistant Accuses Actor Of Filing ‘Frivolous’ $6 Million Lawsuit To ‘Humiliate Her,’ Demands Jury Trial
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Wrapping Up Trump Classified Documents Probe After Interviewing Everyone at Mar-a-Lago
- Shakira 'Flattered' After Catching Tom Cruise's Eye, But 'Not Interested' in Pursuing Romance
With his announcement, Jones credited finding God and religion for his decision to leave the hit television show.
It should be noted that the year before his exit, Sheen was fired from the show in 2011. According to Reuters, CBS executive producers cited Sheen's "dangerously self-destructive" behavior — which including drug and alcohol abuse, as well as violent outbursts — as their reason.
His exit wasn't exactly peaceful either, as the former child actor urged loyal viewers to stop watching the sitcom, which he lovingly branded as "filth."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In a YouTube video by the Christian group the Forerunners Chronicles, Jones delivered a bizarre message to his audience.
"If you watch ‘Two and a Half Men,’ please stop watching ‘Two and a Half Men," Jones said in the video. "I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men’ and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth."
"People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch," Jones added.