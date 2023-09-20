Tucker Carlson Debated Running for President to Get Out of Fox News Contract, New Book Claims
Ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson wanted out his contract with the network so badly that he considered running for president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claim was made by author Michael Wolff in his new book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, which also detailed Carlson's wife distaste for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was accused of kicking the Carlson family dog.
Wolff's latest work claimed to bring readers behind the scenes at Fox News during a chaotic time that included the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, Carlson's firing and post-election spats with ex-president Donald Trump.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, media mogul Rupert Murdoch allegedly instructed his son Lachlan to fire Carlson after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for nearly $800 million.
At the time, a jaded Carlson went on a firestorm against his former network and launched his own show on then-Twitter. Despite the fallout, Wolff claimed that Carlson was desperate to leave his longtime network.
According to a chapter that was reviewed by the Daily Beast, Carlson allegedly mulled over the idea of running for president in order to get out of his contract with the conservative news network.
While the thought of Carlson pivoting to politics just to flee the grips of Fox News was shocking, Wolff detailed a bizarre tale about a dinner Carlson and his wife Susan had with DeSantis and his wife Casey.
In his book, Wolff claimed that the Carlsons invited the governor and his wife to their Florida home for dinner, which was said to have ended with DeSantis failing the "Susie Carlson test" and kicking their family dog.
Wolff alleged that at the dinner, DeSantis failed "to read the room" which did not go over well with Susan, who was described as "a genteel, stay-at-home woman, here in her own house."
"For two hours Ron DeSantis sat at her table talking in an outdoor voice indoors, failing to observe any basics of conversation ritual or propriety, reeling off an unselfconscious list of his programs and initiatives and political accomplishments," Wolff wrote on the dinner.
The dinner continued to crash and burn when DeSantis allegedly resorted to physical force against the Carlson's dog.
"DeSantis pushed the dog under the table," Wolff wrote. "Had he kicked the dog? Susie Carlson's judgment was clear: she did not ever want to be anywhere near anybody like that ever again."
Susan's strong feelings were reportedly supported by her husband. Wolff noted that, "DeSantis, in Carlson's view, was a 'fascist.' The pot calling the kettle even blacker. Forget Ron DeSantis."
The DeSantis camp denied the story as "absurd and false."