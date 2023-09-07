Ron DeSantis Hints at Potential Pardons for Proud Boys Sentenced to Prison Over January 6 if He's Elected President

On Wednesday, during an interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, DeSantis was asked if he would consider pardons or commuted sentences for January 6 offenders, to which the governor said he would "look at all those cases."

"There are some examples of people that should not have been prosecuted. They just walked into the Capitol," DeSantis told Bolling.

The Florida governor further claimed if the offenders were Black Lives Matter protestors, "they would not have been prosecuted."