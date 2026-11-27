Trump's Case Against Former FBI Officials Collapses as Judge Says Prosecution Was Meant to 'Appease' President: 'One Tweet Away From Being Prosecuted'
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that a federal judge has delivered a stinging rebuke to the Justice Department over its prosecution of two former FBI officials, accusing the Trump administration of rushing the case to serve the president's political interests ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
In a 48-page opinion issued November 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui explained his decision to dismiss the criminal case against Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, who were accused of making false statements to Congress about the FBI's handling of matters involving Hunter Biden.
Faruqui said prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that either former official had knowingly misled lawmakers. He also questioned why the government rushed to bring charges nearly three years after the congressional interviews took place.
"The only conclusion then is that the rush to charge was to impact the looming midterm elections," Faruqui wrote. He added that the prosecution was intended to "appease President Trump in his campaign of retribution against the FBI."
Judge Cites Errors in Criminal Complaint
The judge identified several problems with the government's case, including factual inaccuracies in the criminal complaint and a lack of evidence establishing that the alleged statements were knowingly false or material to Congress' investigation.
Among the errors, Faruqui noted that the complaint incorrectly described a congressional staffer's presence during Benavides' interview and suggested that both former officials had testified under oath.
He also questioned why prosecutors pursued criminal complaints instead of seeking a grand jury indictment. According to the judge, investigators had not established an urgent reason for bringing charges, such as an approaching statute-of-limitations deadline or a risk that the defendants would flee.
The allegations stemmed from separate 2023 congressional briefings concerning the FBI's involvement in matters related to Hunter Biden.
Order Warns FBI Staff Are 'One Tweet Away'
Beyond the defendants themselves, Faruqui expressed concern about the potential impact of the prosecution on current and future FBI employees.
"The takeaway for FBI staff is to be afraid," he wrote. "They are one tweet away from being prosecuted by their own government."
The magistrate judge warned that the case could discourage qualified agents and analysts from joining the bureau, potentially creating broader national security concerns.
He also criticized the Justice Department's independence, arguing that the prosecution reflected political influence rather than impartial law enforcement.
"The slapdash prosecution of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides in response to a public command from the President demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration," Faruqui wrote.
DOJ Disputes Judge's Characterization
The Justice Department pushed back against Faruqui's November 2 dismissal, disputing his assessment of the prosecution.
"The Department disagrees with the Magistrate's decision, which remarkably appears to suggest that high-ranking government officials are immune from accountability for making materially false statements to Congress," a DOJ spokesperson said.
"We are evaluating all options but cannot comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation," the spokesperson added.
Faruqui also criticized FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche and D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro over their involvement and public comments surrounding the investigation.
Despite the dismissal, the ruling does not necessarily end the government's efforts to prosecute Floris and Benavides.
Faruqui noted that prosecutors could still take their allegations before a grand jury and seek an indictment. The Justice Department could also consider challenging the decision.
The judge emphasized that the courts and grand juries play an important role in preventing prosecutors from exercising unchecked power.
"The government is not free to use this weapon unchecked," he wrote. "The rule of law is still a shield against it."