RadarOnline.com reports that a federal judge has delivered a stinging rebuke to the Justice Department over its prosecution of two former FBI officials, accusing the Trump administration of rushing the case to serve the president's political interests ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a 48-page opinion issued November 24, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui explained his decision to dismiss the criminal case against Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, who were accused of making false statements to Congress about the FBI's handling of matters involving Hunter Biden.

Faruqui said prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that either former official had knowingly misled lawmakers. He also questioned why the government rushed to bring charges nearly three years after the congressional interviews took place.

"The only conclusion then is that the rush to charge was to impact the looming midterm elections," Faruqui wrote. He added that the prosecution was intended to "appease President Trump in his campaign of retribution against the FBI."