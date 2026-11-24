EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and Kash Patel Accused of Weaponizing FBI — as Judge Accuses Feds of Rushing Hunter Biden Laptop Case to Influence Midterm Elections
Nov. 24 2026, Updated 5:36 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel have come under fire in a scathing federal court opinion accusing the government of rushing a criminal prosecution against two former FBI officials in an apparent effort to influence the 2026 midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, a newly filed 48-page memorandum opinion dated November 24 detailed a series of investigative failures, unusual pressure from senior FBI leadership and concerns surrounding the political motivations behind a criminal case connected to Hunter Biden's infamous laptop.
Trump Faces Scathing Court Rebuke
The case centered on Nicole Floris, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, two former FBI officials accused of making false statements to Congress in 2023 about what they knew regarding the FBI's handling of Hunter Biden's laptop.
However, the court determined federal prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that either individual committed a criminal offense.
"At the behest of the President of the United States and the Director of the FBI, the government rushed to charge Nicole Floris and Bradley Benavides — two decorated former FBI officials — of lying to Congress years ago about their knowledge of mundane facts associated with Hunter Biden’s laptop," the judge wrote.
Inside the FBI's Alleged 'Witch Hunt'
The documents revealed Trump directed the FBI during a July 16 national address to investigate and charge bureau employees over perceived grievances connected to the 2020 presidential election.
Just one day later, Patel ordered the FBI's Kansas City office to launch an investigation into Floris and others.
According to testimony cited in the opinion, FBI Special Agent Witt described the circumstances surrounding his assignment as unlike anything he had previously experienced throughout his career.
Agent Witt expressed concerns the investigation would be perceived as political, while the court noted his colleagues generally viewed the probe as a "witch hunt."
The judge also revealed both the FBI director and deputy director were actively monitoring the investigation's progress.
Prosecutors' Costly Mistakes Exposed
Despite pressure to aggressively pursue the case, Agent Witt was prevented from interviewing the two former officials, acknowledging such conversations would have been valuable in determining their understanding of the congressional questioning.
The government's original criminal complaint also contained several factual inaccuracies, including incorrect claims that the defendants had testified under oath.
Prosecutors subsequently attempted to correct mistakes and introduce an additional criminal charge through an unsigned, unsworn superseding complaint, which the court struck from the record.
Perhaps most damning was the judge's assessment of the timing of the prosecution, which came just weeks before Americans headed to the polls for the November 3 midterm elections.
Judge Questions Midterm Election Motives
The court highlighted Justice Department guidelines prohibiting federal prosecutors and agents from deliberately timing investigative actions to influence elections or provide political advantages.
The judge noted there were no imminent threats to public safety, risks of flight, or looming statute of limitations issues that justified the government's urgency.
"The only conclusion then is that the rush to charge was to impact the looming midterm elections," the opinion stated.
Federal prosecutors argued concerns about political bias should be addressed after an indictment, an argument the court rejected.
The case was initially dismissed on November 2, just one day before the midterm elections.
The newly released 48-page opinion details the judge's reasons for throwing out the case.