The New York Republican made the declaration on social media on November 23, sharing purported private messages from men who appeared to express both political support and romantic interest.

Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino has vowed to turn every g-y American into a Republican , claiming the Democratic Party has made it "unsafe to be G-y" while arguing that GOP positions on border security, public safety, taxes, and gun rights should appeal to LGBTQ+ voters, RadarOnline.com can report.

Constantino shared purported private messages from men, including one saying, “You turned me Republican,” and another expressing romantic interest.

Constantino first announced his recruitment effort in a video posted on November 22, promising to provide more details about his plans.

He followed up on November 23 with another video, again declaring his intention to get every g-y American to join the Republican Party without explaining how he planned to accomplish the goal.

"Hey American, everybody wants to know how I’m gonna turn every gay American Republican. It’s easy. Watch," he said before breaking into an in-car karaoke performance of Stevie Wonder’s 1980 song Master Blaster (Jammin’).

The incoming congressman also shared what appeared to be screenshots of private messages from men expressing interest in his political views.

"You turned me Republican," one message read, while another offered, "S-xy, let me know if you want to play."