GOP Rep. Insists He's Not LGBTQ+ After Releasing Flirty Text Messages He Received From Men
Nov. 24 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Congressman-elect Anthony Constantino has vowed to turn every g-y American into a Republican, claiming the Democratic Party has made it "unsafe to be G-y" while arguing that GOP positions on border security, public safety, taxes, and gun rights should appeal to LGBTQ+ voters, RadarOnline.com can report.
The New York Republican made the declaration on social media on November 23, sharing purported private messages from men who appeared to express both political support and romantic interest.
Anthony Constantino’s Outreach Pledge
Constantino first announced his recruitment effort in a video posted on November 22, promising to provide more details about his plans.
He followed up on November 23 with another video, again declaring his intention to get every g-y American to join the Republican Party without explaining how he planned to accomplish the goal.
"Hey American, everybody wants to know how I’m gonna turn every gay American Republican. It’s easy. Watch," he said before breaking into an in-car karaoke performance of Stevie Wonder’s 1980 song Master Blaster (Jammin’).
The incoming congressman also shared what appeared to be screenshots of private messages from men expressing interest in his political views.
"You turned me Republican," one message read, while another offered, "S-xy, let me know if you want to play."
Constantino Said Mamdani Doesn't Like The LGBTQ+
Constantino also directed his criticism toward New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, making unsubstantiated claims that the mayor had deceived g-y voters and that Muslims privately mocked them for supporting Democrats.
"It makes no sense that any G-y American wants to be in the Party of Mamdani," Constantino wrote.
"These Muslims are LAUGHING AT YOU. They think G-ys are stupid for voting for Democrats," he continued, making further claims about Mamdani's visits to Uganda.
LGBTQ+ Voters Backed Kamala Harris in 2024
Constantino's recruitment campaign comes as voting data show that LGBTQ+ Americans overwhelmingly supported the Democratic presidential ticket in the last election.
Kamala Harris received 86 percent of LGBTQ+ voters' support in the 2024 presidential election, compared with 12 percent for President Donald Trump, according to a .
Democrats experienced a wave of LGBTQ+ electoral victories during the midterm elections, including Sen.-elect Chris Pappas of New Hampshire.
Constantino, who defeated Democratic challenger Blake Gendebien in New York's 21st Congressional District, will take office after replacing former Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Anthony Constantino Reveals Text Messages
Constantino shared what appeared to be screenshots of his private inbox, featuring messages from men who expressed interest in his political views and, in some cases, appeared to flirt with the incoming congressman.
"Please red pill me as a g-y man sir," one message read, while another said, "You turned me republican.”
Other messages were decidedly less political.
"You're really handsome," one person wrote, while another offered, "S-xy, let me know if you want to play…"
"It's already begun. I want to clarify, I am not G-y but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican," Constantino wrote alongside the screenshot. "The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be G-y."
Constantino has also drawn attention for his unconventional approach to political messaging, previously pleading with Trump to release Sean 'Diddy' Combs.