Brown said her nephew struggled with what she described as a “myriad of mental health issues,” claiming he would spend days sitting in his father's front yard, pacing around the property, and talking to imaginary people, and that her brother and sister-in-law repeatedly attempted to get him help.

According to Brown, Knipe Jr. was committed multiple times under what she called a “302,” receiving medication before being released home, where he would reportedly stop taking it and become unmanageable again.

Brown also revealed a previous alleged attack in which her nephew poured boiling water mixed with sugar on his father, causing burns so severe that Jack required hospitalization.

She claimed her nephew added the sugar to make the hot water stick to his father's skin.

“I'm not a prosecutor, but I would think that showed he was capable of killing anyone,” Brown wrote.

She also alleged that her nephew threatened a New Jersey state trooper and the officer's family.

The concerns reportedly extended beyond his immediate family, with a New Jersey State Police incident report obtained by a publication describing Knipe Jr. as having a “history of stalking, harassment, or terroristic threats.”

On September 23, Knipe Jr. was charged with making terroristic threats after police were called to the family's home. An unidentified caller alleged that he threatened to bash a woman's head in with a hammer.

According to the police account, Knipe Jr. allegedly acknowledged making the threat. The incident report also indicated that he had either harmed or threatened to harm a household pet.

Brown said charges stemming from earlier incidents were still pending when her brother was killed.