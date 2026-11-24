Epstein Journalist Reveals Shocking Family Tragedy — as She Claims Nephew Is Accused of Killing Her Brother With Meat Cleaver
Nov. 24 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Julie K. Brown, the investigative journalist known for exposing Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial non-prosecution agreement, revealed that her nephew is accused of killing her brother with a meat cleaver in a heartbreaking account of the family tragedy.
In a November 23 Substack post titled The Murder of My Brother, Brown recounted years of alleged threats and troubling incidents involving her nephew, John “Little Jackie” Knipe Jr., 25, before authorities accused him of killing his father, John “Jack” Knipe Sr., 63, at their New Jersey home, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nephew Accused of Killing Father
Brown said her brother had lived in fear of his only son for years, but she did not realize the extent of the danger until she received the phone call informing her that Jack was dead.
“For years, my brother Jack lived in terror,” she wrote.
Authorities allege that Knipe Jr. attacked his father with a meat cleaver at the family's home in Ringoes, New Jersey, during the early morning hours of November 12.
He is also accused of attempting to strangle his mother, Linda, who uses a wheelchair.
Brown questioned whether her brother would still be alive had New Jersey authorities detained her nephew during one of the many previous encounters involving state police.
She described Knipe Jr. as a “time bomb who could have, at any moment, harmed others,” adding that she only learned how serious the threats against her brother and sister-in-law had been after his death.
Nephew's History of Mental Illness and Alleged Attacks
Brown said her nephew struggled with what she described as a “myriad of mental health issues,” claiming he would spend days sitting in his father's front yard, pacing around the property, and talking to imaginary people, and that her brother and sister-in-law repeatedly attempted to get him help.
According to Brown, Knipe Jr. was committed multiple times under what she called a “302,” receiving medication before being released home, where he would reportedly stop taking it and become unmanageable again.
Brown also revealed a previous alleged attack in which her nephew poured boiling water mixed with sugar on his father, causing burns so severe that Jack required hospitalization.
She claimed her nephew added the sugar to make the hot water stick to his father's skin.
“I'm not a prosecutor, but I would think that showed he was capable of killing anyone,” Brown wrote.
She also alleged that her nephew threatened a New Jersey state trooper and the officer's family.
The concerns reportedly extended beyond his immediate family, with a New Jersey State Police incident report obtained by a publication describing Knipe Jr. as having a “history of stalking, harassment, or terroristic threats.”
On September 23, Knipe Jr. was charged with making terroristic threats after police were called to the family's home. An unidentified caller alleged that he threatened to bash a woman's head in with a hammer.
According to the police account, Knipe Jr. allegedly acknowledged making the threat. The incident report also indicated that he had either harmed or threatened to harm a household pet.
Brown said charges stemming from earlier incidents were still pending when her brother was killed.
Meat Cleaver Attack Left Father Dead
According to the probable cause affidavit and Brown's account, the November 12 incident allegedly began when a bat flew into Knipe Jr.'s bedroom.
His mother reportedly instructed him to stay out of the room until they could find a way to remove the animal. After spending time in the living room with Linda, Knipe Jr. was said to have returned to his bedroom.
When his mother asked him to leave, he allegedly turned on her and began strangling her.
Jack, who was recovering from surgery and in bed, heard his wife's screams and came out to intervene. As Linda called 911, Knipe Jr. allegedly entered his father's bedroom and attacked him with a meat cleaver.
Brown said her brother's final words to his son were, “Why are you doing this? I love you.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, Knipe Jr. subsequently exited the bedroom and told his mother, “I did it now.”
When police arrived, they allegedly found Knipe Sr. face-down on his bedroom floor in a pool of blood. The affidavit described a significant head wound “exposing brain matter.”
Investigators also reportedly discovered a bloody meat cleaver on top of the living-room TV stand.
Knipe Jr. was arrested by New Jersey police that evening.
Epstein Journalist Calls for Investigation as She Mourns Brother
Brown questioned why authorities repeatedly released her nephew despite the family's reported history of threats and violence. She argued that keeping him detained could have prevented the killing and said the case warranted further scrutiny.
“This is a case that cries out for an investigation,” she wrote, adding that if she were not personally involved, she would request every police report documenting calls to her brother's home, along with the corresponding 911 recordings.
Brown also attended her nephew's arraignment in Hunterdon County on November 18, describing his expression in court as blank.
“A lost soul,” she wrote.
Knipe Jr. faces first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second- and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and weapons possession charges.
He is being held without bail at Warren County Jail.
Brown, who has worked at the Miami Herald since 2005, became nationally recognized for her reporting on Epstein's controversial non-prosecution agreement. Her investigative series, Perversion of Justice, helped renew public scrutiny of the financier's case and contributed to the renewed investigation that preceded his second arrest.
She later documented her reporting in a book of the same name, which is being adapted into a television series starring Laura Dern.
In her latest post, Brown said, "Our country needs to find a better way to deal with mental illness," arguing that her brother's death should prompt a broader conversation about how such cases are handled.