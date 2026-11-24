Fired '60 Minutes' Producer Trashes Bari Weiss and New 'Anti-Woke' Program — as Rumors of Another Staff Overhaul Ramp Up Amid Struggling Ratings
Nov. 24 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Bari Weiss is once again being singled out for the demise of venerable newsmagazine 60 Minutes, as the legendary CBS show suffers a ratings freefall, RadarOnline.com can report.
Guy Campanile, who was fired by Weiss, says his former boss is leading "the destruction of the most prestigious news program on American television."
'60 Minutes' Has 'Lost Its Sizzle'
Since Weiss's arrival and implementation of an "anti-woke" approach to the newsroom, time seems to have run out for 60 Minutes.
Over the first nine episodes of the new season – the first under Weiss – the show averaged 8.3 million viewers, down 16% from a year earlier.
The numbers are even worse among the advertiser-coveted viewers between the ages of 25 and 54. That audience fell nearly 25%, to 1.3 million.
The show's closely scrutinized season premiere drew its smallest audience this century, and one week the newsmagazine was beaten in the ratings by America's Funniest Videos.
Campanile, 57, has been watching the downfall of his former workplace, and blasts the show for lacking any real memorable weekly "sizzle."
"If it's Wednesday, and you can't remember what was on the show on Sunday, you failed," he tells a publication.
Bari Weiss Cleaned House at CBS
Campanile, who served as Managing Editor and Producer for 60 Minutes since 2014, was let go as part of what has since been referred to as "Black Thursday" at the network. He was joined on the unemployment line by Executive Producer Tanya Simon, Executive Editor Draggan Mihailovich, and Senior Producer Matthew Polevoy.
Also let go were on-air correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.
Campanile was on his way to the airport to join longtime correspondent Lesley Stahl for an overseas assignment when he got word he was out of work.
"They fired everybody who was around Tanya. We don't know why. He doesn't know why. He has no idea why he was fired," Stahl later said, calling the bloodbath "by far the worst experience I've been involved in. And I have no idea why he was fired."
The Revamped '60 Minutes' Has Failed to Deliver Promised Ratings
But it seems viewers left with the fired staffers as well. And soon it could be Weiss out the door. Slumping ratings have raised questions about the controversial editor-in-chief's future, and whether her expensive, headline-grabbing overhaul is delivering results.
"Bari arrived like a conquering hero, promising to fix everything," one television insider told Radar. "But you can't save a network if nobody is watching. People are asking, 'What exactly are we paying for?'"
After a chaotic first year marked by massive staff exits and ratings declines for CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, one insider said Weiss, 42, "doesn't listen to anyone."
Bari Weiss Could Be Out of a Job
Weiss seems to have been thrust under the microscope after Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison completed his company's merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, declaring the new media giant – now including CBS and CNN – will be called Skydance Corp.
Weiss had been mentioned to also run CNN after the merger, but Ellison has now backed rival exec Mark Thompson instead.
"She's making enemies inside the building while losing viewers outside it," claimed another source. "That's a deadly combination."
Throw in the deserting viewership, and the end could be near for Weiss.
"These numbers make executives nervous," said a network veteran. "You can survive bad press and angry employees. But when viewers disappear, everybody wants somebody to blame."