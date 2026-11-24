Since Weiss's arrival and implementation of an "anti-woke" approach to the newsroom, time seems to have run out for 60 Minutes.

Over the first nine episodes of the new season – the first under Weiss – the show averaged 8.3 million viewers, down 16% from a year earlier.

The numbers are even worse among the advertiser-coveted viewers between the ages of 25 and 54. That audience fell nearly 25%, to 1.3 million.

The show's closely scrutinized season premiere drew its smallest audience this century, and one week the newsmagazine was beaten in the ratings by America's Funniest Videos.

Campanile, 57, has been watching the downfall of his former workplace, and blasts the show for lacking any real memorable weekly "sizzle."

"If it's Wednesday, and you can't remember what was on the show on Sunday, you failed," he tells a publication.