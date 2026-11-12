EXCLUSIVE: CBS News Boss Bari Weiss 'Faces Growing Pressure Over Ratings'

Cratered ratings have raised questions about the controversial editor-in-chief's future – and whether her expensive, headline-grabbing overhaul is delivering results.

"Bari arrived like a conquering hero, promising to fix everything," one television insider told RadarOnline.com. "But you can't save a network if nobody is watching. People are asking, 'What exactly are we paying for?'"

After a chaotic first year marked by massive staff exits and ratings declines for CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes, one insider said Weiss, 42, "doesn't listen to anyone."

Decisions made under Weiss' leadership have frustrated executives and led to lower ratings for the network's flagship news programs.

Moving Tony Dokoupil from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News saw viewership drop below 4million last March, according to Variety – a whopping 15 percent decline from the previous year.

The Oct. 11 broadcast of 60 Minutes attracted just 6.06million viewers, including just 767,000 adults aged 25–54 – down more than 10 million from the week before – and CBS Mornings continues to run well behind its competitors, NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America.