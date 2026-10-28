Former FBI Official Breaks Down in Tears Outside Court During Preliminary Hearing Over Alleged Lies to Congress About Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal

In the courthouse hallway, during a break, Floris was reportedly spotted weeping. While working on the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), Flores and Benavides previously claimed to Congress they had no knowledge of Hunter's computer.

The hearing itself was not meant to determine guilt. Instead, the hearing focused on whether or not prosecutors had enough evidence, probable cause, to proceed with the criminal proceedings.

After Floris reportedly was caught crying during a break, the proceedings continued with a full day of testimony. Ultimately, United States Magistrate Zia Faruqui did not make an immediate ruling.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement, "Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides were taken into custody – charged with allegedly lying to Congress in 2023 on matters regarding investigations related to the 2020 election. One of these individuals is on record privately claiming to be ‘running a shadow government’ during the 2020 election.

"As we've said repeatedly: weaponization will never be tolerated at this FBI. We have already dismantled the corrupt CR-15 squad that engaged in political weaponization targeting their opponents, including President Trump – and anyone who abuses their position of public trust will be held accountable."