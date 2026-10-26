Former FBI Officials Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Congress About Investigation Into Joe Biden's Son Hunter

Two former senior FBI officials surrendered to authorities Friday on charges that they made false statements to Congress about the bureau's handling of investigations involving Hunter Biden, including matters related to his laptop ahead of the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nikki Cole Floris, 46, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Bradley Benavides, 56, of Aiken, South Carolina, each face one count of making false statements in a matter within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch.