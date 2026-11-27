Steve Bannon Questions Donald Trump's Intervention in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Controversial Return
Nov. 27 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Steve Bannon has some serious questions about Donald Trump's role in Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The president's former chief strategist asked whether Trump's intervention went too far after he said he personally convinced Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, following his admission that he had an affair with a woman who may have been a Chinese spy.
Steve Bannon Ponders Real Circumstances Around Jensen Huang's Return
On the November 23 episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon asked conservative commentator Eric Bolling whether the president's butting in had overstepped his boundaries when the 80-year-old assured Nvidia's board that bringing Huang back on posed no national security threat.
"There's no doubt [Huang's] a genius when it comes to chips," Bannon said. "But have we essentially seen in the last 12 hours a nationalization of this company?"
Bolling replied, "Maybe not nationalization, but I certainly agree with you that this is a form of a bailout."
He also framed his response around the pair's libertarian beliefs.
"We are libertarians – you and I are both against bailouts… It almost feels like they’ve bent the rule, the regulation, to allow this to happen, because it’s such an important part of our economy right now," Bolling added.
'Don't Sell Chips to Your Enemy'
Bolling went on to acknowledge what he called Nvidia's critical role in the economy, and why that matters so much to Trump and his wallet, calling Huang's resignation and almost instantaneous reinstatement "bananas."
"Don't hate the players, hate the game," Bolling joked. "And the game is Nvidia, like it or not, produces the most advanced chips, the chips that our AI systems need.
"And if you really are in favor of America first and American dominance, AI is one of the places you need to be."
Bannon agreed, but warned security must be a top priority as well.
"If an American company makes the most advanced chips, what you don't do is sell the advanced chips to the Chinese Communist Party," Bannon said. "Your point for American dominance is very simple: Don't sell the chips to your enemies."
Trump Takes Credit for Jensen Huang's Return
As Radar has reported, Trump stressed he "convinced" Nvidia's board to reverse its decision to let Huang go, describing the executive as "a great patriot and a national treasure."
But his intervention has prompted criticism over the increasingly blurred boundaries between presidential authority, corporate independence and the president's private financial interests.
One political source said: "Trump's intervention in Nvidia's leadership has all the hallmarks of a president behaving more like a dictator than the elected leader of a democracy. The idea that the president can effectively override the decisions of a corporate board, particularly when he potentially stands to benefit financially, should be deeply concerning.
"When someone in the White House has the power to influence the value of their own investments through political interventions, the potential for conflicts of interest is enormous. "America's biggest corporations should not be operating at the pleasure of the president."
Jensen Huang Goes and Comes
Huang resigned as president, chief executive, and director of Nvidia effective immediately on November 12, ending a 33-year run leading the chipmaker that he co-founded.
On November 23, he was back after the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate him following a series of discussions and meetings with the 63-year-old, after which the Board was "satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA."
Board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement, "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."
"We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," the statement concluded.