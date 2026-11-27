The president's former chief strategist asked whether Trump's intervention went too far after he said he personally convinced Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, following his admission that he had an affair with a woman who may have been a Chinese spy.

"There's no doubt [Huang's] a genius when it comes to chips," Bannon said. "But have we essentially seen in the last 12 hours a nationalization of this company?"

On the November 23 episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon asked conservative commentator Eric Bolling whether the president's butting in had overstepped his boundaries when the 80-year-old assured Nvidia's board that bringing Huang back on posed no national security threat.

"We are libertarians – you and I are both against bailouts… It almost feels like they’ve bent the rule, the regulation, to allow this to happen, because it’s such an important part of our economy right now," Bolling added.

He also framed his response around the pair's libertarian beliefs.

Bolling replied, "Maybe not nationalization, but I certainly agree with you that this is a form of a bailout."

Bolling went on to acknowledge what he called Nvidia's critical role in the economy, and why that matters so much to Trump and his wallet, calling Huang's resignation and almost instantaneous reinstatement "bananas."

"Don't hate the players, hate the game," Bolling joked. "And the game is Nvidia, like it or not, produces the most advanced chips, the chips that our AI systems need.

"And if you really are in favor of America first and American dominance, AI is one of the places you need to be."

Bannon agreed, but warned security must be a top priority as well.

"If an American company makes the most advanced chips, what you don't do is sell the advanced chips to the Chinese Communist Party," Bannon said. "Your point for American dominance is very simple: Don't sell the chips to your enemies."