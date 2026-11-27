President Donald Trump is facing criticism after giving a lengthy response about the stock market when a U.S. Marine asked what he was thankful for on Thanksgiving, with First Lady Melania Trump sitting beside him.

RadarOnline.com reports that the exchange took place on November 26, during the president's annual Thanksgiving calls to six deployed military units.

Rather than offering a personal expression of gratitude, Trump discussed his Make America Great Again campaign and claimed the stock market had reached historic highs.

The response prompted a wave of criticism online, with one commenter bluntly declaring, "He Has No Soul."