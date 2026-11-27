'He Has No Soul': Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over 'Rambling' Response to Thanksgiving Day Question From U.S. Marine as Melania Sits Beside Him
Nov. 27 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is facing criticism after giving a lengthy response about the stock market when a U.S. Marine asked what he was thankful for on Thanksgiving, with First Lady Melania Trump sitting beside him.
RadarOnline.com reports that the exchange took place on November 26, during the president's annual Thanksgiving calls to six deployed military units.
Rather than offering a personal expression of gratitude, Trump discussed his Make America Great Again campaign and claimed the stock market had reached historic highs.
The response prompted a wave of criticism online, with one commenter bluntly declaring, "He Has No Soul."
Trump's Thanksgiving Call Takes Awkward Turn
Trump made the holiday calls from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with Melania joining him as they spoke with American service members stationed overseas.
During one conversation, a Marine sergeant asked the president: "With Thanksgiving being a time of reflection and gratitude, my question to you is: What are you most thankful for as the president and personally?"
Trump began by praising the question before turning his attention to his political agenda.
"It's such a beautiful question, and you know, I oftentimes will be asked that question, and I campaigned on a concept and a theme that was very successful: make America great again," he replied.
He subsequently discussed the economy, claiming, "As of the election, we have created a value in terms of stock markets — we have the highest stock markets in history."
However, the president's market claim requires context. The S&P 500's record closing high was 7,818.93 on October 6, 2026. By November 25, the index had closed at 7,182.78, more than 8% below that peak.
Wave Of Online Backlash
The exchange quickly attracted criticism from social media users who questioned why Trump had focused on financial markets rather than offering a more personal answer.
One commenter reacted to the footage by writing, "He Has No Soul."
Another expressed frustration, posting, "They're just so f---ing stupid. It's beyond parody."
A third person took issue with Trump's failure to mention his loved ones, writing, "This guy is so unlikeable. He couldn't even say, 'I'm thankful for my family, my wife and kids.'"
Critics Say Answer Revealed Priorities
Other commenters focused on what they considered the president's emphasis on money.
"Not his family, not the health of those around him, not the country; he only understands money. Life is measured by money," one critic wrote.
Another accused Trump of putting his financial interests ahead of ordinary Americans, claiming, "So, he's thankful for his insider trading with the stock markets, nothing for Americans!!!!! He's lied the entire time!!!"
The online criticism centered on the contrast between the holiday's traditional emphasis on gratitude and the president's decision to highlight economic performance.
Melania Present as Awkward Moments Pile Up
Melania was also involved in another notable exchange during the military calls.
Trump invited Army Lieutenant Colonel Juan Rivera and 10 members of the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment to ask the first lady about her work involving foster children and efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, Rivera appeared to politely decline the invitation.
"No, Mr. President, I don't think we have any questions right now," he responded.
Trump also had an uncomfortable moment during a separate conversation with Marine Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews, who was stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.
While discussing military recruitment figures, the president told Andrews, "If you ever leave, we're gonna replace you very easily."
He quickly followed the remark by encouraging the officer to stay, adding, "So, don't leave, Matthew. OK? Don't leave."