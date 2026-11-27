Trump Family Faces Backlash Over Lavish Thanksgiving Day Celebration at Mar-a-Lago Amid America's Economic Crisis: 'Totally Disgusting and Out of Touch'
Nov. 27 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has never been one to do the holidays on a small scale, but his extravagant Thanksgiving feast at Mar-a-Lago has sparked outrage among critics, who blasted the lavish celebration as "disgusting and out of touch" as Americans grapple with tough economic times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump treated family and friends to an elaborate feast beneath the glittering chandeliers of the "Winter White House" ballroom, sending critics on the left into a fury over the opulent affair.
'Waiters Rushed Past With Platters Held Aloft'
Several videos taken by guests made their way onto social media, showing the first couple entering the gilded, mirrored room to a standing ovation and wild applause as Elvis Presley's Glory, Glory Hallelujah played.
A member of the White House Press Pool, Agence France-Presse correspondent Danny Kemp, reported that teams of waiters were on hand to serve the hundreds of guests.
"As the pool vans rolled out, we could see large numbers of people seated inside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom apparently having Thanksgiving dinner, while waiters rushed past with platters held aloft," he wrote on X, adding that "The White House called a travel/photo lid at 7.26 pm," so that the First Family and their friends could celebrate the holiday privately.
Critics Go Off: 'Totally Disgusting and Out of Touch'
The billionaire has shown no signs of abandoning the lifestyle he enjoyed as a real estate mogul when he's off the clock, but his celebration has left critics fuming over the optics of such an over-the-top display of wealth.
"While Americans struggle to pay their bills, the biggest grifting family on the planet is throwing a lavish Thanksgiving party at Mar-a-Lago," one woman raged while sharing one of the videos on X.
"Totally disgusting and out of touch," a second user sneered.
"It doesn't get any more ostentatious than this, while the rest of the country's population is trying to organize a nice celebration with far less money than in recent years," a third person fumed.
Trump's Family Members Didn't Boast About Dinner on Social Media
Trump's immediate relatives refrained from posting any photos or videos of the private celebration, while guests let the cat out of the bag by sharing footage that gave the public a glimpse inside the exclusive affair.
The billionaire's children, Ivanka and Eric, reportedly the dinner, although Don Trump Jr. and Tiffany were on hand but didn't post any material from inside the bash. The Don's youngest child, Barron, has no public social media accounts.
However, the family's newest member, Don Jr.'s second wife, Bettina Anderson, shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of herself seated at the main family table, holding Tiffany's young son, Alexander Boulos, on her lap.
The 39-year-old Palm Beach socialite was decked out in a shimmering gold-and-black off-the-shoulder gown for the semi-formal affair, while Secret Service members could be seen standing behind the table where the president and his immediate family were gathered.
Trump Serves Up Wild Thanksgiving Social Media Rant
The president's Mar-a-Lago celebration came hours after he posted a controversial Thanksgiving message to his Truth Social account.
The 80-year-old took on far-left Socialists, illegal immigrants, critics of his White House refurbishments, and more, but ended his message thanking "murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers."
He continued with plenty of snark, "They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE, but Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!"