Donald Trump has never been one to do the holidays on a small scale, but his extravagant Thanksgiving feast at Mar-a-Lago has sparked outrage among critics, who blasted the lavish celebration as "disgusting and out of touch" as Americans grapple with tough economic times, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump treated family and friends to an elaborate feast beneath the glittering chandeliers of the "Winter White House" ballroom, sending critics on the left into a fury over the opulent affair.