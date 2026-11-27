RadarOnline.com reports that Donald Trump has defended his decision to call Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared the description to calling Adolf Hitler a friend during World War II.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast Friday, November 27, Zelenskyy criticized Trump's friendly language toward the Russian leader, arguing that Putin cannot be considered a friend while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"He is an aggressor and a killer. He can't be a friend," Zelenskyy said. "It's the same as somebody saying about Hitler during the Second World War that he's a good friend."

His comments highlight growing frustration in Kyiv over Washington's approach to Moscow as Trump attempts to negotiate an end to the nearly five-year conflict.