Donald Trump Urges Vladimir Putin to Stop 'All Military Aggression' Across Europe — as He Calls Conflict a 'Complete Bloodbath'
Nov. 26 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt military aggression across Europe, saying a quick peace deal with Ukraine could be within reach. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post on Thursday, November 26, following his meeting with Putin in Shenzhen, China, last week. He said he had spent considerable time discussing the issue with the Russian leader and believed an agreement to end the war could be reached soon.
"Thousands of people are being killed each and every month," Trump wrote, describing the conflict as "A COMPLETE BLOODBATH."
He added that reaching an agreement would be "a Great Tribute to everyone."
Trump Leaves Territories Unspecified
Trump did not clarify what he meant by "territories throughout Europe" or identify any specific locations beyond the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, Trump's latest remarks come amid wider European concerns about Russian military activity beyond the immediate battlefield.
Poland recently accused Russia of deliberately violating its airspace, while Estonia linked an arson attack to Russian military intelligence. Both incidents have added to concerns about the potential for further regional instability.
Trump's comments also stood out because he did not call on Ukraine to limit its own military operations against Russian targets, despite previously criticizing Kyiv over strikes deep inside Russia.
NATO Talks Preceded Appeal
The president's public message followed his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Wednesday, November 25.
Following their discussions, the two issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of preventing the war from spreading further.
"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the statement read.
Trump's latest remarks also marked a change in tone from his November 19 encounter with Putin in China, where he warmly greeted the Russian president as "my friend."
The friendly exchange drew criticism from some American politicians and European allies concerned about Washington's approach to Moscow.
Peace Talks Remain at an Impasse
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff have been involved in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
During an interview with the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said he believed Putin wanted peace but acknowledged that negotiations had encountered a major obstacle over Ukrainian territory.
Kushner described the territorial question as "a little bit of a deadlock." He also claimed Putin had agreed not to use nuclear weapons, describing the assurance as significant.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pushed back against suggestions that Moscow was responsible for widening the conflict.
He instead accused Ukraine of expanding the geographical scope of the fighting through operations in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.
Ukraine Prepares for Further Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday that Russia was preparing another major assault targeting the country's energy infrastructure, logistics and essential services.
His warning came after an overnight Russian barrage involving ballistic missiles and 113 drones. Ukrainian authorities reported strikes at 20 locations, with damage to residential buildings, a hospital and other facilities. Repair crews were also working to restore electricity in six regions.
Ukraine has continued requesting additional air defense equipment, particularly interceptors for ballistic missiles, as the country prepares for further attacks.
The latest developments highlight the challenges facing Trump's diplomatic efforts, with both sides continuing military operations while negotiations remain stalled over the future of Ukrainian territory.