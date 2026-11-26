President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt military aggression across Europe, saying a quick peace deal with Ukraine could be within reach. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post on Thursday, November 26, following his meeting with Putin in Shenzhen, China, last week. He said he had spent considerable time discussing the issue with the Russian leader and believed an agreement to end the war could be reached soon.

"Thousands of people are being killed each and every month," Trump wrote, describing the conflict as "A COMPLETE BLOODBATH."

He added that reaching an agreement would be "a Great Tribute to everyone."