Calvin Klein has sparked renewed concern about his health after the fashion legend was spotted looking noticeably thin and frail during a New York City outing with his longtime boyfriend, Kevin Baker, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The designer, who celebrated his 84th birthday on November 19, was recently photographed heading to the popular Italian restaurant Bar Pitti with Baker, 37.

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Calvin Klein's Frail Frame Sparks Health Fears

Source: MEGA Klein was seen walking to Bar Pitti in New York City with his boyfriend, Kevin Baker.

Klein, whose fashion empire helped redefine American style, wore an understated all-black outfit, while his model partner opted for a gray cardigan and sunglasses as they embraced the autumn weather. A source said: "Calvin's appearance has understandably raised eyebrows because he looks considerably thinner than people remember. At his age, any noticeable physical change is going to attract attention, particularly when someone has spent decades in the public eye." The insider added: "There is concern among people who see these photographs because he looks so delicate, and he's now at the center of fresh health fears given his physique." "Calvin has always been conscious of his appearance and has maintained a very slender physique for years," another insider stressed: "Looking frail does not necessarily mean he is seriously unwell."

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Calvin Klein Is 'Still Strong,' Sources Say

Source: MEGA Sources commented on Klein's noticeably thin appearance.

The latest photographs show another rare public appearance during which Klein's gaunt appearance prompted widespread online speculation. Some social media users described the designer as "skeletal" and compared his appearance to the "walking dead." However, a source previously insisted Klein remained physically active and continued exercising regularly. They said: "He is still strong, keeps up with his workouts and doesn't need a cane to get around. Calvin has always preferred being extremely slim, and he is comfortable with how he looks." Another source suggested the designer's longstanding commitment to maintaining his appearance could explain his slender frame. "Calvin comes from a world where being thin has always been fashionable," the insider added. "He has surrounded himself with people who share that aesthetic, and he has never felt the need to change his lifestyle simply because he is getting older."

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Calvin Klein's History Details

Source: MEGA Brooke Shields starred in a memorable campaign for Klein.

Despite speculation about his health, Klein continues to enjoy an active social life, regularly dining at fashionable restaurants and spending time with friends from the modeling industry. His latest destination, Bar Pitti, opened in 1992 and has become a popular Manhattan gathering place known for its Tuscan cuisine and celebrity clientele. Klein established his fashion company in 1968 alongside business partner Barry Schwartz, building an internationally recognized brand celebrated for minimalist clothing, underwear, and provocative advertising. One of its most memorable campaigns featured a 15-year-old Brooke Shields, now 61, declaring: "Do you know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing." Klein and Schwartz eventually sold the company to PVH Corp in 2002 in a deal valued at approximately $700million.

Past Marriages and $700M Fashion Empire

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Source: MEGA Klein has amassed an estimated $700million fortune from his empire.