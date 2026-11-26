The news comes just two months after Parton, 80, passed away on Aug. 25 at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tenn., following a brief battle with cancer.

"The few people who did know what she was up to all say the process was very cathartic for her," shared the source. "This book covers her whole life, so she essentially got to relive it all, which was painful at times but there was also so much joy. It gave her a chance to go through all her old photos and journals. It was a real labor of love."

The memoir – her third – will not only lift the lid on her nearly 60-year marriage to Carl Dean, who died in 2025, and her many plastic surgeries, the source reveals, the book will also divulge secrets that will shock Hollywood and the country music world to the core.

"She didn't want it released while she was alive because she gets very personal, and in a lot of ways she was a very private woman," said the source. "But now fans are finally going to get the truth about everything in her life, including her marriage, warts and all. Once people read this book, they will know the real Dolly."