EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Last Confession 'Could Rock Her Family Legacy'
Nov. 26 2026, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton has given her fans quite the parting gift. News recently broke that the late country music legend wrote a secret memoir, which reportedly ignited a competitive bidding war within the publishing industry, with Grand Central Publishing securing the rights to the posthumous tell-all for $13million.
"Dolly was always full of surprises, but this one really shocked a lot of people because almost no one knew she was working on this," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"She kept it secret because she didn't want the pressure of having everyone asking her what she was or wasn't going to include."
Dolly Parton's Secret Memoir Promises Explosive Revelations About Her Private Life
The news comes just two months after Parton, 80, passed away on Aug. 25 at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tenn., following a brief battle with cancer.
"The few people who did know what she was up to all say the process was very cathartic for her," shared the source. "This book covers her whole life, so she essentially got to relive it all, which was painful at times but there was also so much joy. It gave her a chance to go through all her old photos and journals. It was a real labor of love."
The memoir – her third – will not only lift the lid on her nearly 60-year marriage to Carl Dean, who died in 2025, and her many plastic surgeries, the source reveals, the book will also divulge secrets that will shock Hollywood and the country music world to the core.
"She didn't want it released while she was alive because she gets very personal, and in a lot of ways she was a very private woman," said the source. "But now fans are finally going to get the truth about everything in her life, including her marriage, warts and all. Once people read this book, they will know the real Dolly."
Dolly Parton's Tell-All Memoir Sparks Fears of Explosive Industry Secrets
And with honesty comes hard truths. For years, the Coat of Many Colors singer was dogged by rumors about her close relationship with lifelong friend Judy Ogle, whispers about dalliances with co-stars like Burt Reynolds and rifts in her family. She was also outspoken about the rights of the marginalized and sexism in the entertainment industry.
"There is some nervousness about what Dolly may reveal," the source admitted. "The widely held prediction is that she'll be kind and gracious, at least to the folks who deserve it, but there's just no knowing who she might choose to put in their place."
Over the course of her lifetime, the "Jolene" singer was "the ultimate diplomat," said the source.
However, "she won't spare any punches when it comes to certain times she was mistreated or misled along the road to fame," the source said.
"People in the music industry are understandably concerned that she'll go after certain folks. She did not tolerate cruelty, s--ism or unfairness of any kind, so it's almost impossible to imagine a few wrongs being righted with this book."
The Fight for Her Legacy
What will assuredly be a best-seller is adding fuel to the battle over Parton's estimated $650million fortune.
Not long after Parton's passing, the "I Will Always Love You" singer's nephew and former head of security Bryan Seaver was fired from his longtime position and is currently being sued by her estate, She's Alive LLC, for allegedly making "chilling" threats towards Parton's business associates, creating "fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain."
In a statement to ABC News, Seaver, who was the one to deliver the news of Parton's death back in August, denied the allegations and branded the temporary restraining order taken out against him a "publicity stunt."
He was due in court Nov. 10.
Dolly Parton's $13Million Memoir Payday Threatens to Ignite Bitter Family Feud
His sister Rebecca Seaver was also reportedly fired as director of the singer's museum and archives.
"There's already so much bad blood and legal red tape to wade through, as everyone knows, but this just throws yet more gasoline onto the fire," a source said of the book.
The country music legend's wealth largely comes from her Dollywood theme park in Sevierville, Tenn., and her vast music catalog. There's also a new Broadway production, Dolly: A True Original Musical, which she helped develop, set to open in New York City in December.
"Much of Dolly's net worth was tied up in real estate or other assets," the source explained, but the $13million payday from her tell-all "brings another headache since various people will be anxious to get their hands on the cold, hard cash."